Poland to start handing over MiG-29 jets to Ukraine within days
By bne IntelliNews March 17, 2023

Poland will hand over four Soviet-made MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within days, President Andrzej Duda said on March 16.

The decision, together with a similar move made by Slovakia on March 17, marks a stepping up of military aid to Ukraine with a new grade of weaponry, the offering of which has so far remained controversial.

That said, the MiG-29s are unlikely to be game-changers due to the wear and tear of the 30-year-old machines and their inferiority to Russia’s SU-27s, Centre for Eastern Studies, a Polish think-tank, said in an analysis.

Ukraine’s efforts to drive the Russian invasion back are expected to intensify in the coming weeks. The Ukrainian army’s training on some of the advanced Western weapons systems is nearing completion, while weather conditions in the east and the southeast of the country are soon expected to allow ground moves on a greater scale.

“In the next few days, we are handing over four aircraft in full working order, the rest are being serviced, prepared and will likely be handed over successively,” Duda told a press conference held jointly with Czech President Petr Pavel.

The Slovak package will consist of ten fully operational MiG-29s plus three more jets without engines to serve as a source of spare parts. Slovakia will also hand over fuel as well as ground and other accessories.

The US will reimburse Slovakia with €850mn in compensation and unspecified military materiel in return for sending the jets to Ukraine.

Poland’s decision to hand over the jets “doesn’t affect and does not change our own sovereign decision-making about the provision of F-16s,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on March 16, according to the Washington Post.

The Kremlin said, in turn, that Poland and Slovakia sending MiG-29s to Ukraine would not affect the outcome of the “special military operation,” Russia’s name for its war in Ukraine.

But Warsaw and Bratislava may have just increased pressure on other Nato countries to revise their opposition to send Ukraine planes, just like Poland helped alter the West’s course on supplying Kyiv with tanks, some observers said.

The Black Sea grain export deal extended for the full 120 days

The Black Sea grain export deal was extended for the full 120 days at the last minute on March 18, according to Ankara and Kyiv.

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

Russian President Vladimir Putin faces arrest if he sets foot into any of the 123 member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Reuters reported on March 17.

Romania's largest insurance firm Euroins loses licence

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority decided to withdraw Euroins' license and file a bankruptcy request.

Taliban threaten water resources of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

Kosh Tepa canal irrigation project could deplete Amu Darya border river flows.

Assad says ‘No’ to Erdogan encounter as word spreads diplomats' Moscow meeting on Syria won’t go ahead

Demands Turkish president entirely ends “illegal occupation” of Syrian lands prior to any face to face talks.

