Poland to start gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions next week

Poland will lift the controversial ban on entering forests and parks, instituted in March as a means of containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin told local media on April 16.

Poland has been in lockdown for five weeks now and the Law and Justice government has begun preparations for incremental easing of the restrictions, which are expected to have taken a very heavy toll on the economy. Poland’s GDP is forecast to contract nearly 5% in 2020 although a fast rebound of roughly the same rate is hoped for in 2021. Unemployment is expected to almost double to nearly 10% at the end of this year.

“One should expect recreational areas will be opened first,” Sasin told private radio RMF FM.

The deputy PM went on to say that the government might consider easing rules regarding the number of people in shops and in churches next. Services might open further down the line if the number of cases does not increase, Sasin also said. He ruled out re-opening schools for the time being.

Sasin maintained that next month’s presidential election should go ahead under the recently adopted rules instituting the vote will be by post only. Poland’s opposition and medical experts say the election would pose a serious risk to public health.