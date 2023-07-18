Poland tables coal assets spin-off offer to key utilities

Poland tables coal assets spin-off offer to key utilities
Poland's Turow open-cast coalmine. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw July 18, 2023

Four listed Polish utilities, PGE, Tauron, Enea, and Energa, received non-binding offers from the Ministry of State Assets regarding the planned spinoff of their coal-fired generation assets to a new state-owned vehicle, the utilities said in concurrent market filings on July 17.

The new entity to manage the coal assets, the National Energy Security Agency (NABE), will secure the operation and maintenance of the installations and gradually retire them.

Demand for coal as a source of energy is expected to diminish in line with Poland’s plan to bring a greater number of cleaner projects online.

The ministry offered PGE to sell its entire stake in coal PGE GiEK for PLN849mn (€191.2mn). 

The offer also entails that the entity’s PLN5.4bn, which it owes to the mother company, will be repaid over an eight-year period following the conclusion of the transaction, with 70% of the repayment guaranteed by the state.

Tauron received a symbolic offer of PLN1 for its coal-fired assets within unit Tauron Wytwarzanie. 

The state also committed to repay the unit's debt owed to Tauron, which was valued at PLN6.33bn at the end of the third quarter of 2022. 

A portion of the remaining debt, PLN2.12bn, will be repaid along the same conditions as offered to PGE.
 
Enea, the state proposed a sale price of PLN2.48bn for its generation unit Enea Wytwarzanie and PLN632mn separately for one of the company’s power plants.

The PLN2.38bn debt of Enea's units to the parent company will be repaid in the same manner as in the case of other companies.

Energa, which is owned by energy concern Orlen, was offered PLN153mn for 89.64% of unit Energa Elektrownie Ostroleka. The unit holds no debt towards its parent.

The state’s offer to the utilities made investors run for their stocks on July 17. PGE’s shares jumped nearly 15% at the end of the day’s trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Tauron’s stocks rose just over 22% while Enea’s gained over 30%. Orlen-owned Energa gained nearly 3%. 

Poland expects to bring down the share of energy produced from burning coal and lignite from 70% currently to 11%-28% in 2040. That will be possible thanks to massive investments in offshore wind in the late 2020s and in nuclear power in the 2030s, the government hopes.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish industrial production eases contraction rate to 1.4% y/y in June

Five eastern EU states want extension of Ukrainian grain ban

bneGREEN: Solar and wind to supply more than 33% of world power by 2030

News

EU Commission proposes €20bn for Ukrainian 'defence fund'

Funding will be used over the next four years to cover the expenses incurred by member states for donating and purchasing military aid for Ukraine.

US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions

Bishkek denies involvement in breaching re-export restrictions on dual-use technologies sought by Russian defence industry, but says private Kyrgyz companies could be participating in the shadows.

UK lifts sanctions on exiled Russian banker Tinkov

Rare case of sanctions being lifted following tycoon's criticism of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell warns of global food crisis after Russian missiles destroy 60,000 tonnes of grain in Odesa

Russia's large-scale strikes on Odesa will cause a major global food crisis after 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed, the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell stated on July 20.

Russia threatens vessels headed for Ukrainian ports

US warns that Moscow could be plotting to strike civilian ships and blame Kyiv.

EU Commission proposes €20bn for Ukrainian 'defence fund'
7 hours ago
US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions
13 hours ago
UK lifts sanctions on exiled Russian banker Tinkov
23 hours ago
Borrell warns of global food crisis after Russian missiles destroy 60,000 tonnes of grain in Odesa
23 hours ago
Russia threatens vessels headed for Ukrainian ports
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    4 days ago
  2. ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023
    3 months ago
  3. Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts
    4 days ago
  4. Emerging Europe's longest-lasting leaders
    13 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    29 days ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  3. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    27 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    1 month ago
  5. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss