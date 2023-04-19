Poland strikes grain deal with Ukraine

Poland strikes grain deal with Ukraine
In line with the agreement, grain will transit Poland under surveillance only to Polish ports or to other countries. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw April 19, 2023

Poland and Ukraine struck a deal on April 18 that will unblock Ukrainian grain exports passing through Polish territory en route to third countries.

The agreement comes two days after Poland closed its border for Ukrainian agricultural commodities in an attempt by the government to assuage farmers protesting against the unchecked inflow of Ukrainian grain, which, they claimed, depressed prices of local produce.

In line with the agreement, grain will transit Poland under surveillance only to Polish ports or to other countries, without an option to change once the destination has been declared, Poland’s Agriculture Minister Robert Telus told a news conference.

“We were forced to close the border because the EU had its eyes closed on large amounts of grain flowing into Poland, but at the same time we continued talks with Ukraine on how to enable transits, but with a guarantee grain would not be stuck in Poland, and we managed to find a solution," Telus also said.

The Law and Justice (PiS) government in Warsaw has been in political trouble over the influx of grain from Ukraine. Six months before the election, PiS needs support of the rural electorate in order to win the vote and secure a third consecutive term in office.

Hungary and Slovakia have also introduced bans on Ukrainian grain imports, with Romania and Bulgaria reportedly mulling doing the same.

EU had earlier reacted angrily to the bans imposed by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, saying that trade policy is the bloc’s exclusive competence and unilateral actions by member states violated EU law.

It remains unclear if Poland’s infrastructure is enough to handle millions of tonnes of grain, as transit includes the changeover of trains from Ukraine’s broad-gauge tracks to Poland’s standard gauge, the use of storage capacity and the capacity to reload grain from trains onto ships at ports. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March

Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March

Poland approves PLN10bn in aid for farmers struggling with Ukrainian grain glut

News

Poland approves PLN10bn in aid for farmers struggling with Ukrainian grain glut

Talks between the European Commission and Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia are set to continue in the coming days after failing to achieve an agreement last week.

Economists expect Hungarian central bank to cut O/N lending rate at key meeting

The MNB will leave the base rate unchanged at 13% at its rate-setting meeting but is likely to reduce the upper threshold of the interest rate corridor.

Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on Karabakh-Armenia corridor

Azerbaijan's State Border Service cited "continuing military supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh" as the excuse for the checkpoint.

Russia and Germany have de facto broken off diplomatic relations

Russia and Germany have de facto broken off diplomatic relations as relations between West and East continue to deteriorate.

Hungarian president vetoes controversial anti-LGBT law

Law stipulates that citizens can anonymously report same-sex couples raising children together for breaching "constitutionally recognised role of marriage and the family".

Poland approves PLN10bn in aid for farmers struggling with Ukrainian grain glut
5 hours ago
Economists expect Hungarian central bank to cut O/N lending rate at key meeting
5 hours ago
Azerbaijan sets up checkpoint on Karabakh-Armenia corridor
5 hours ago
Russia and Germany have de facto broken off diplomatic relations
8 hours ago
Hungarian president vetoes controversial anti-LGBT law
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    7 days ago
  2. The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    4 days ago
  4. Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    24 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss