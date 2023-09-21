Poland says no plans for further weapons deliveries to Ukraine as grain row deepens

Poland says no plans for further weapons deliveries to Ukraine as grain row deepens
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki: “We are focusing mainly on modernising and rapidly arming the Polish Army to make it one of the strongest armies in Europe. And we plan to achieve this in a very short time.” / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 21, 2023
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on September 20 that Poland was no longer arming Ukraine as it is going to focus on upgrading its own armed forces instead.
 
The PM’s words caused an uproar as they came at a particularly difficult time in relations between the two countries. 
 
Poland has been one of Ukraine's closest allies against Russia's aggression, but relations have soured over Ukrainian grain imports, which Poland says are hurting its farmers. The issue has become political dynamite ahead of the general elections next month.  
 
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN’s General Assembly earlier this week that “some in Europe play out solidarity in a political theatre,” putting a fight over trade before solidarity with a country at war.
 
Although Zelenskiy did not name names, his words did not go down well in Poland. ​ Poland summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw the next day over Zelenskiy's comments where he accused those of halting Ukraine’s grain exports of “helping Moscow.”
 
Polish President Andrzej Duda – who was also at the UNGA but did not meet Zelenskiy – said Ukraine was like a “drowning man clutching at straws”.
 
“A drowning person is extremely dangerous, capable of pulling you down to the depths … [and can] simply drown the rescuer,” Duda said.
 
Although Morawiecki did not make the link between Poland’s military help to Ukraine and the ongoing spat over grain imports, the timing of his statement was telling.
 
Poland is “no longer sending arms to Ukraine because we are arming ourselves now,” Morawiecki told private broadcaster Polsat.
 
“You must have something to defend yourself with. This is our principle, so we have increased purchases of weapons,” Morawiecki said at a press conference. “We are focusing mainly on modernising and rapidly arming the Polish Army to make it one of the strongest armies in Europe. And we plan to achieve this in a very short time.”
 
“We know perfectly well that Ukraine is defending itself against the brutal Russian attack. We won't jeopardise its safety,” Morawiecki told Polsat, adding that the military help hub in the city of Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, continues to work as normal.
 
Asked if Poland was going to scale back help to Ukraine, Morawiecki told Polsat that help is ongoing but “Poland must not agree to the destabilisation of its domestic [agricultural] market.”
 
Poland imposed a ban on imports of grain and some grain by-products like bran from Ukraine on September 16 after the expiry of EU restrictions on Ukrainian imports.
 
Kyiv responded by filing a complaint with the WTO against Poland (as well as Hungary and Slovakia), where it is seeking compensation for the trade disruption, and has threatened an embargo on Polish apples, cabbage, tomatoes, and onions. Grain exports are Ukraine’s main foreign exchange earner for the cash-strapped government in Kyiv. The export of Ukraine’s grain has been sharply reduced after Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17 preventing Ukraine’s grain leaving by ship.
 
Poland  is the West’s main hub of military help for Ukraine and has also taken in well over one million Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war. Poland has provided Kyiv with more than €3bn of military aid since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last year, according to the Polish government. Polish military assistance to Ukraine included ammunition, armoured vehicles, tanks, self-propelled howitzers, and Soviet-era fighter jets.
 

In a tongue in cheek response to Ukraine’s complaint to the WTO asking for compensation, Poland issued an invoice to Ukraine totting up the cost to Poland to date for its support in the war against Russia:

- Military assistance - PLZ14bn

- Humanitarian assistance - PLZ4.3bn

- Financial assistance - PLZ1.6bn

- Assistance to citizens of Ukraine - PLZ71.4bn

- Private assistance from Poles – PLZ10bn.

TOTAL: more than PLZ100bn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish industrial production eases decline in August

Slovakia, Romania and Poland move to settle grain dispute with Ukraine

Planet’s health is in danger zone

News

Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on September 22 that a missile strike originating from Ukraine hit the Russian Crimean city of Sevastopol as Ukraine increasingly targets the disputed peninsula.

Nagorno-Karabakh residents await their fate

Negotiations in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh are focused on security guarantees for the withdrawal of the Nagorno-Karabakh forces to Armenia and amnesties for its soldiers and leaders.

The UN condemns fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh but takes little action

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called for an end to the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 21, but took few concrete steps that might help achieve that.

Russia approves first full wartime budget for 2024 with 1.7-fold increase in military spending

The Russian government has approved its first full wartime budget that will significantly increase military spending in 2024 as well as boost social spending to shelter the population from the effects of war and sanctions.

Ukraine's international supporters can now help the country fight Russia by buying local war bonds online

As part of a government drive to raise more money to pay for the war, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance (MinFin) has made it possible for foreign individual investors to conveniently buy federal treasuring bonds (OVDP) with a click of a mouse.

Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
18 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh residents await their fate
18 hours ago
The UN condemns fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh but takes little action
18 hours ago
Russia approves first full wartime budget for 2024 with 1.7-fold increase in military spending
19 hours ago
Ukraine's international supporters can now help the country fight Russia by buying local war bonds online
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    21 hours ago
  2. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    1 day ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    5 days ago
  5. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    18 hours ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    11 days ago
  4. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    13 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss