Poland’s Tusk pledges to resolve economic disputes with Ukraine

Poland’s Tusk pledges to resolve economic disputes with Ukraine
“Poland will do everything to increase Ukraine's chances of victory in this war," Tusk told a press conference. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 23, 2024

Poland’s new Prime Minister Donald Tusk said while on a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on January 22 that Poland was ready to work on fixing differences between the two neighbours and focus entirely on defeating Russia.

The trip to Ukraine was Tusk’s second foreign visit since his swearing-in as PM in mid-December. Poland and Ukraine, while close allies since Russia’s attack on the latter in February 2022, have not avoided bitter fights, especially over agriculture and transport.

Tusk said that Poland and Ukraine “reached a common understanding” on recent protests of Polish truckers and farmers that blocked the Polish-Ukrainian border for weeks.

Polish truckers say that cheap Ukrainian competition is undermining their businesses that have to meet stringent EU labour regulations, which the Ukrainians do not have to observe. 

Polish farmers, in turn, have long complained about uncontrolled imports of Ukrainian farm products into Poland that drive local prices down. Poland recently reached an agreement with the European Commission on controlling the inflow of Ukrainian farm products. 

“We will be looking at how we can provide additional assurances to Poland and other member states and one way of doing this is introducing country-specific safeguards,” the EU’s Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told the Financial Times this week. Dombrovskis admitted that Ukrainian farm imports disrupt eastern EU markets more than others.

Polish truckers also suspended their protest at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings last week following the signing of an agreement with the Polish government that promised tighter control of Ukrainian trucking companies entering Poland. Ukraine agreed to test-suspend its controversial e-queue system at one of the crossings.

Polish truckers say that the EU-Ukraine agreement liberalising rules for Ukrainian transport companies should be revised.

Protests at the border became a problem in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv as well as a flashpoint between Poland and the EU since trade policy is the latter’s competence not an individual member state’s. 

Tusk said in Kyiv that discussing openly the political and economic differences between the two countries will help Ukraine’s war effort, which the PM said Poland would do its best to support.

“Poland will do everything to increase Ukraine's chances of victory in this war," Tusk told a press conference held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as quoted by Reuters.

Tusk's comments on Hungary's stance against helping Ukraine provoked a furious response from Budapest, underlining the deterioration in Hungarian-Polish relations since, first, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and now, the recent change of government there.

In that vein, Tusk hinted at joint Polish-Ukrainian investments in the production of weapons and ammunition.

“The coming months and years will be a military and logistical challenge for the entire free world. It cannot be that Russia will have a clear advantage in terms of weapons and ammunition, because then we will all lose," Tusk said.

The Polish PM also met his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmyhal to discuss a project to build a highway extending the Polish A4 highway from the border to Rivne via Lviv.

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Rightward shift expected across EU in May European Parliament elections

Poland's President Duda pardons two convicted officials from former PiS government

Muddy Waters publishes another report accusing Czech property group CPI of misleading investors

News

Blinken tours Africa in attempt to sway countries away from Russia’s influence

#BREAKING: 65 Ukrainian POWs reportedly killed in Russian plane crash in the Belgorod region

A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane carrying missiles and 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, killing all on board, the Russia's Ministry of Defence reported on January 24.

Liberal Russians line up to support anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin ahead of upcoming Presidential election

The upcoming March 2024 presidential election in Russia has taken an unexpected turn with the late emergence of Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-war liberal candidate who has rapidly become popular with the opposition.

European intelligence services reportedly curtail information shared with Slovakia

New premier Robert Fico has adopted Kremlin talking points on the war in Ukraine, blaming Kyiv for allegedly being responsible for the conflict.

Orban suffers diplomatic setback as Turkey ratifies Sweden's Nato bid ahead of Hungary

Hungary will be the last country to ratify Sweden's bid to join Nato. Stockholm rejects Hungarian invitation for talks, saying 'there is no reason at this point to negotiate'.

Blinken tours Africa in attempt to sway countries away from Russia’s influence
1 hour ago
#BREAKING: 65 Ukrainian POWs reportedly killed in Russian plane crash in the Belgorod region
1 hour ago
Liberal Russians line up to support anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin ahead of upcoming Presidential election
3 hours ago
European intelligence services reportedly curtail information shared with Slovakia
5 hours ago
Orban suffers diplomatic setback as Turkey ratifies Sweden's Nato bid ahead of Hungary
6 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    3 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    3 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    8 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    5 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    19 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss