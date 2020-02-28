Poland’s stock market suffers heavy losses amidst fears of coronavirus spread

Poland’s stock market suffers heavy losses amidst fears of coronavirus spread
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw February 28, 2020

The main index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, WIG, fell 4.29% on February 27 amidst worldwide fears of a further spread of coronavirus, a highly infectious flu-like illness that originated in China.

The WSE was just one of many stock exchanges suffering a deep correction on Thursday, with DAX and CAC both falling over 3% and Dow Jones retreating more than 4%.

In Warsaw, a staggering 75% of listed companies saw their stocks lose value, as investors panicked over the impact of the epidemic, which, some analysts claim, could soon hit global supply chains if governments move on to implementing measures to curb travel.

Poland is yet to officially confirm any coronavirus cases. The country’s health ministry said on February 27 there were 47 people in hospitals across the country suspected of a coronavirus infection while 55 others were put in home quarantine.

“There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland at the moment,” Poland’s Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski told a press conference in Warsaw. “But it is only a matter of days when they will appear,” he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s biggest bank slashes 2020 GDP growth projection

THE MITTELEUROPEAN VIEW: When the nuclear option fails – Von der Leyen’s rule of law instruments vs political realities

US promises up to $1bn in energy infrastructure financing for Three Seas Initiative

News

Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office

The Ukrainian government has appointed a new top manager for power generation company Centrenergo but protestors reportedly connected to oligarch Kolomoisky bar their entry to offices

Russia’s RTS crashes below 1,400 in the worst sell-off since 2008 as coronavirus pandemic fears grip emerging markets

The full impact of the coronavirus pandemic fears hit the Russian stock market in the last days of February. The leading Russia Trading System (RTS) index has crashed by 266 points from its peak in the third week of January, down more than 10% YTD.

General election 2020: Slovakia on the eve of political changes

A total of 25 political parties will be running in the Slovak elections and the polls are predicting a shake up of the current government.

Azerbaijan ambassador pledges to increase investments in Ukraine 'up to $1.5bn-$2bn' in 2020

Azerbaijan is going to increase investments in Ukraine ten-fold to $1.5bn-$2bn in 2020, Baku's ambassador to Kyiv Azer Khudiyev told news agency Ukrinform this week.

Slovak PM Pellegrini becomes the first European leader to meet new Russian PM Mishustin

Slovakia, as an EU member, “is aware of complications that hamstring ties between the EU and Russia, but also holds its own views on how relations with Russia should look, said Pellegrini.

Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office
1 day ago
Russia’s RTS crashes below 1,400 in the worst sell-off since 2008 as coronavirus pandemic fears grip emerging markets
1 day ago
General election 2020: Slovakia on the eve of political changes
1 day ago
Azerbaijan ambassador pledges to increase investments in Ukraine 'up to $1.5bn-$2bn' in 2020
1 day ago
Slovak PM Pellegrini becomes the first European leader to meet new Russian PM Mishustin
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    8 days ago
  2. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    3 days ago
  3. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    3 days ago
  4. Russia becomes a safe haven in an increasingly turbulent world
    12 days ago
  5. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    2 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    12 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    24 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    8 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    10 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss