Poland’s PMI shows manufacturing activity eased in January

Poland’s PMI shows manufacturing activity eased in January
By bne IntelliNews February 1, 2022

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 1.6 points to 54.5 in January, the economic research company IHS Markit said on February 1.

The January reading was the 19th straight putting the index above the 50-point line separating contraction from growth. While the degree of expansion in the industrial sector remained solid, higher prices and supply-side constraints hindered activity.

“Output and new orders both rose, but higher prices and supply-side constraints served to weigh on rates of expansion: average lead times again lengthened sharply, whilst both costs and charges increased to sharper degrees,” IHS Markit said.

“Worries over the persistence of inflation and difficulties in procuring inputs meant optimism about the future slipped to its lowest since November 2020. Firms nonetheless took on extra staff at a sharper rate in response to a further rise in backlogs of work,” the index’s compiler added.

Persisting supply-side challenges encouraged firms to bolster their inventories of purchases. A tenth successive monthly rise in input purchases was recorded, as manufacturers continued to buy and stockpile goods wherever they could, IHS Markit noted.

Trends outlined in the PMI survey will be reflected in the January readings based on real data from the industrial sector. PPI is expected to grow at an elevated pace after surging 14.2% y/y in December, compared to 13.2% y/y the preceding month.

The PPI has been accelerating since January, fuelling headline inflation. Polish CPI grew 8.6% y/y in December, adding 0.8pp to November’s reading.

Poland’s industrial production expanded 16.7% y/y at constant prices in November, after growing 15.2% y/y the preceding month.

Both the PMI and industrial production readings suggest Poland’s economy is in for a strong start to 2022 after a very good fourth quarter data. The carry-over effect will only fade around midway through the year, analysts expect.

Poland’s GDP expanded 5.7% in 2021. Growth in 2022 will likely slow down to around 5% on the back of the adverse effects of inflation and increased costs of living on Poles’ consumption habits.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland pledges military help to Ukraine

Polish economy rebounds by 5.7% in 2021 after pandemic shock

CEE countries still greatly under-represented in EU institutions

Data

Turkish manufacturing records lowest headline PMI for eight months

Survey shows price pressures producers are facing in a high-inflation environment.

Polish economy rebounds by 5.7% in 2021 after pandemic shock

Fastest growth since 2007 is broadly in line with expectations, with 4.5-5% GDP growth predicted for this year.

North Macedonia’s industrial production drops 4.9% y/y in December

Industrial output dragged down by manufacturing segment as production of a broad range of items fell in December.

Romanian banks lent 40% more to companies in 2021 compared to 2019

Romanian banks extended €18bn new local currency loans during 2021, up 31% y/y and +35% versus 2019.

Albanian president says public debt at “very worrying” 84% of GDP

Albanian President Ilir Meta accused the government of underestimating the level of public debt.

Turkish manufacturing records lowest headline PMI for eight months
2 hours ago
Polish economy rebounds by 5.7% in 2021 after pandemic shock
18 hours ago
North Macedonia’s industrial production drops 4.9% y/y in December
1 day ago
Romanian banks lent 40% more to companies in 2021 compared to 2019
1 day ago
Albanian president says public debt at “very worrying” 84% of GDP
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    5 days ago
  2. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    2 days ago
  3. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    9 days ago
  4. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    1 day ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    5 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    25 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    22 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    9 days ago
  5. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss