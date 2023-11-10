Poland’s largest bank PKO BP enjoys huge loss-to-profit turnaround in Q3

By bne IntelliNews November 10, 2023

Warsaw-listed PKO BP, Poland’s largest lender by assets, posted a net profit of PLN2.78bn (€630mn) in the third quarter, marking a changeover from a net loss of PLN253mn in the same period last year, the bank said in a market filing on November 9. 

The net result comes in at 14% above the consensus line that had assumed a PLN2,45bn net take.

PKO BP attributed the record quarterly result to sustained revenue growth, robust cost efficiency and stable credit risk costs.

The bank opted not to establish reserves for legal risks associated with CHF mortgage loans in the third quarter. 

PKO BP's interest income totaled PLN4.66bn, surpassing analysts' expectations by 3% and ballooning 558% year on year. Polish banks still enjoy high income from interest, as the central bank’s reference interest rate remains elevated at 5.75% despite having been cut by a combined 100bp in September and October.

The National Bank of Poland put monetary easing on hold in November with expectations now shifting slightly to interest rates remaining at 5.75% until the end of the year and throughout most of 2024.

PKO BP’s fees and commissions income was PLN1.18bn, exceeding market expectations by 2%, the bank also said. It also marked a gain of 1% in y/y terms.

The reserve balance was PLN 276mn in Q3, falling 40% y/y and coming in at 10% below the consensus line.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Poland’s Pekao bank approves Eurobond issue programme worth up to €5bn

Poland’s state-controlled bank Pekao, the country’s second-largest lender by assets, has approved a Eurobond issue programme to sell up to €5bn in medium-term notes, the bank said in a market ... more

Poland’s Bank Millennium turns in profit in Q3

Poland’s seventh largest bank by asset, the Portuguese-owned Bank Millennium, posted a net profit of PLN102.7mn (€23mn) in the third quarter, marking a changeover from a net loss of PLN1bn in the ... more

Second exit poll strengthens Polish opposition’s odds for ousting PiS

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party scooped the most votes in the election held on October 15 but appears unlikely to build a majority in the new parliament, a so-called late poll showed on ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    11 days ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?
    4 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago
  4. Zelenskiy under mounting pressure as Ukraine's allies suggest ceasefire talks
    4 days ago
  5. Cleaner air is accelerating global warming
    2 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    11 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    17 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    28 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss