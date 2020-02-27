Poland’s biggest bank slashes 2020 GDP growth projection

Poland’s biggest bank slashes 2020 GDP growth projection
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw February 27, 2020

The Polish economy will grow just 3.5% in 2020, Poland’s biggest lender, the state-controlled PKO BP, said in its latest projection on February 25.

The bank thus trimmed its previous forecast of 3.7%. The new projection points to weaker consumption – so far the key growth driver – that will suffer because of growing inflation. Households are also expected to save more rather than spend in 2020, PKO BP said, pointing to the weakening consumer sentiment in Poland.

Investment should also weaken in 2020 although PKO BP expects that to be only temporary, as suggested by the value of planned investments and the growing money supply.

The impact of the coronavirus epidemic remains unclear. “The effects of the epidemic are unpredictable yet potentially profound,” the bank said.

What will likely reduce the risk to growth in 2020 is the government’s handouts to households – primarily the universal child benefit – as well as four more working days and a huge drop in real interest rates. 

The latter will be an effect of high inflation in an environment of record low interest rates, which have remained at 1.5% for nearly five years now.

Data

Ukraine industrial output falls 5.1% y/y in January

Ukraine's industrial output fell 5.1% year-on-year in January after sliding 7.7% y/y in December, the nation's state statistics service Ukrstat reported on February 26.

Ukraine reports 12.5% m/m growth in retail sales in January

Ukraine retail sales grew by 12.5% year-on-year in real terms in January, keeping the same growth pace as in the previous month, the nation's state statistics service Ukrstat reported on February 20.

Albania reports annual HICP inflation of 1.6% in January

Albania reported annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation of 1.6% in January, the state statistics office Instat said. The monthly HICP inflation rate stood at 2.5% in January.

Russian consumer demand rises in January on growing real income levels

Analysts expect incomes to continue to rise this year as President Vladimir Putin has said on many occasions recently that the top priority is to boost income levels in 2020.

Warm weather melts Russian industrial output growth in January

Russian industrial output growth in January 2020 slowed to 1.1% from 1.7% seen in December, according to the report by Rosstat statistics agency.

