Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports

Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports
Farmers are an important voter cohort in Poland. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw September 13, 2023

Poland has sent the European Union an “ultimatum” demanding the extension of the bloc’s ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond the current deadline of September 15 or the ban will be extended unilaterally by Warsaw, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on September 12.

Poland claims that the return of grain flows to the EU under an earlier EU-Ukraine agreement would hit the domestic market, depressing prices. The Law and Justice (PiS) government is also seeking to cultivate support ahead of the election due on October 15. Farmers are an important voter cohort in Poland.

"I sent an ultimatum to the European Commission. A clear demand: either you extend the ban on the import of 4 Ukrainian grains by October 15th, or we will extend this ban ourselves," Morawiecki said at a meeting on his campaign trail in the town of Kosow Lacki.

Poland and four other EU member states bordering Ukraine had placed national restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine, pushing the EU to institute a bloc-wide ban, which expires on September 15. Poland and Hungary have maintained a hardline stance against Ukrainian imports but other affected member states – Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria – have since softened their positions. 

The EU has long said that the ban is an exception to the bloc’s trade rules and will not be extended. The restrictions cover wheat, corn, sunflower seeds and rapeseed

The Polish ban will not cover Ukrainian produce just transiting through Poland to be exported on to other countries, including other EU member states. 

The ban is all but certain to elicit an angry reaction from Kyiv, which has long said that it will take legal action against those EU member states that impose national bans against EU-wide trade rules.

The EU allowed Ukrainian grain imports as part of its  response to Russia's blocking Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea, Kyiv's main trade route for its agricultural produce.

Poland, a staunch Ukraine ally in its war against Russia’s aggression, says the ban on Ukrainian imports has nothing to do with supporting Kyiv’s war effort.

“Ukraine must understand that Poland's security is as important as its own security. It is Russia, not Polish farmers, that is to pay for the war,” Morawiecki said.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos

Only 11 countries are reducing emissions and all will miss Paris targets - Lancet

Bulgarian coast guards to get rockets to repel military attacks

News

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps

Iranian production hits 3mn bpd in August, rising by 143,000 bpd compared to July.

European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement

Ursula von der Leyen says “history is calling” to expand the EU, but reforms are needed.

EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos

With a 400% increase in requests for emergency aid over the past two years, Commissioner for Crisis Management Lenarcic argued the EU's disaster response budget is insufficient.

Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin

"It is not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other peoples," says Russian dictator who has fought a vicious war against Ukraine that is already being investigated for war crimes.

Czech companies urge PM to ensure equal rights to LGBT+ people

Marriage for all legislation made it to the second reading in the parliament in June for the first time in Czechia’s history.

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
14 hours ago
European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement
16 hours ago
EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos
17 hours ago
Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin
19 hours ago
Czech companies urge PM to ensure equal rights to LGBT+ people
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 day ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    3 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    24 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    16 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss