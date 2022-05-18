Poland and European Commission strike rule of law deal to unlock billions from pandemic recovery fund

Poland and European Commission strike rule of law deal to unlock billions from pandemic recovery fund
Poland's Ministry of Justice, led by United Poland chief Zbigniew Ziobro, says the deal is a mistake.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw May 18, 2022

Poland has reached an agreement with the European Commission on revoking some elements of its controversial judiciary reform so as to unlock payouts from the EU’s pandemic recovery fund, it was reported on May 17.

Brussels has been holding up payouts from the fund, arguing that Poland’s rightwing government has engineered the country’s judiciary to compromise judges’ independence and impartiality, making them vulnerable to political pressure.

Poland stands to receive €35.4bn in grants and loans from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which the EU set up to support the bloc’s economies after the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The deal was reportedly agreed upon late last week. According to Politico Europe, Poland will receive the money as soon as it overhauls the central and most controversial piece of the judiciary reform, the disciplinary regime for judges.

Doing so will entail removing the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, the mainstay of the disciplinary regime. Poland will also reinstate judges dismissed under the regime.

Brussels will assess the real value of the changes before deciding ultimately on unlocking funds – a safeguarding mechanism after Poland dragged its feet about the overhaul, proposing cosmetic tweaks only.

Poland’s coalition government of Law and Justice (PiS) and United Poland is internally divided about having to meet the Commission’s conditions to release the funds.

For PiS, it appears a necessary step to end the deadlock just over a year before the general election. The money is likely to be a boon for the government ahead of the general election due in the autumn of 2023 if it can overcome woes like inflation and the growing cost of living.

United Poland’s chief Zbigniew Ziobro, who is the justice minister, said last week, however, that the deal was a mistake. “We are being subject to blackmail,” Ziobro told private radio RMF FM.

Some experts suggest that the deal to unlock the funds is just a fig leaf for the Commission to resolve the issue, which has become awkward in the context of Poland becoming the EU's key member state in the context of the war in Ukraine. Poland has taken in by far the most war refugees from Ukraine and is the hub of military and humanitarian help for the war-torn eastern country. 

“[The] Problem of course is that the … Commission may come up with easy to meet, nonsensical, partial "milestones" and/or pretend they are met on the back of cosmetic/fake changes, leaving systemic industrial-scale violation of EU rule of law requirements in place,” Laurent Pech, Professor of European Law at Middlesex University of London, tweeted.

The spat about the recovery fund might also have Poland change its mind about the global corporate tax reform, which Poland has been blocking, Politico Europe claimed.

Poland will apply for the first payout from the recovery fund as soon as July, Development and Technology Minister Waldemar Buda told the government broadcaster TVP on May 17.

Poland is looking to receive €2.8bn in grants and €1.3bn in loans this year, Buda said. He added that the funds would help finance the development of renewable energy sources, build more kindergartens, improve internet access, and upgrade railway infrastructure.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEMETHY: Where are US markets? Where are they heading?

EU opens loophole for Russian gas-for-rubles scheme

Romania puzzles analysts with robust 6.5% GDP growth in Q1

News

Serbian officials blame bomb hoaxes that paralysed Belgrade on refusal to sanction Russia

Primary schools, shopping malls and restaurants were targeted by hundreds of bomb threats on May 16, shutting down much of the Serbian capital.

EU opens loophole for Russian gas-for-rubles scheme

The EU said that companies could keep buying Russian gas through Gazprombank without breaching sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, with the condition that they consider their obligations fulfilled once they pay in euros or dollars

Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe

Allies step up defence cooperation as security situation in Afghanistan deteriorates. Iranians have rapidly become a big regional drone power.

Borrell says EU should step up engagement in Western Balkans to counter Russia threat

EU high commissioner warns decision of most candidate countries to align to the EU sanction policy exposes them to threats from Russia.

End of siege of Azovstal is near as hundreds of wounded Ukrainian troops evacuated

Hundreds of injured Ukrainian troops were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where they had been holed up for more than two months.

Serbian officials blame bomb hoaxes that paralysed Belgrade on refusal to sanction Russia
10 hours ago
EU opens loophole for Russian gas-for-rubles scheme
11 hours ago
Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
18 hours ago
Borrell says EU should step up engagement in Western Balkans to counter Russia threat
20 hours ago
End of siege of Azovstal is near as hundreds of wounded Ukrainian troops evacuated
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    9 days ago
  2. EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
    6 days ago
  3. What's behind Belarus' latest troops movements along the border with Ukraine?
    5 days ago
  4. Russian-linked businessmen bid for strategic Greek port
    5 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    9 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    1 month ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    22 days ago
  3. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    14 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    9 days ago
  5. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss