PMI shows Turkey’s manufacturing recovery sustained in May

PMI shows Turkey’s manufacturing recovery sustained in May
/ S&P Global
By bne IntelIiNews June 1, 2023

The recovery in the Turkish manufacturing sector was sustained in May amid reports of improving customer demand, according to the latest Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

Turkey’s headline PMI was unchanged at 51.5 in May, but it posted above the 50.0 no-change mark for the fifth successive month to signal another improvement in manufacturing sector business conditions.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "The gradual recovery of the Turkish manufacturing sector, both from February's earthquake and the lingering disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, remained on track in May.

“Helping firms respond to greater new business volumes was a renewed increase in employment as firms were able to make progress on building up workforce numbers.

“There was more respite on the price front, with inflationary pressures moderating and remaining much less pronounced than has generally been the case since the pandemic. This relatively benign environment should help to sustain the recovery in the months ahead."

The PMI showed new orders, including export orders, and output increased, while firms also expanded their purchasing activity. “There were further signs of easing inflationary pressures, although input costs and selling prices continued to increase amid reports of currency weakness pushing up prices,” S&P said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Markets hold breath as Erdogan meets Simsek ‘the orthodox’.

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey heads for darker waters

Re-elected Erdogan says ‘century of Turkey’ ahead, while Kilicdaroglu invokes fear of what’s to come

Data

Russian banking sector back in profit

Russia’s banking sector recorded a net profit of RUB224bn in April, with an annual return on equity of 21%. While this figure represents a one-third decrease compared to March, the sector profits already top RUB1 trillion.

Disinflation drives slight easing of manufacturing downturn in Poland, PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index gained 0.4 points to 47 in May (chart), beating expectations, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on June 1.

Kazakhstan’s manufacturing PMI data show ‘strong’ growth momentum in May

For the first time in six months, companies expanded staffing levels.

Russia’s PMI continues to accelerate in May

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 53.5 points in May, above the 50.0 no-change mark indicating expansion, signalling a “solid upturn in operating conditions at Russian manufacturing firms.

Hungary remains in recession in Q1

GDP fell 0.9% y/y and by 1.1% when adjusted for workdays.

Russian banking sector back in profit
23 hours ago
Disinflation drives slight easing of manufacturing downturn in Poland, PMI shows
1 day ago
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing PMI data show ‘strong’ growth momentum in May
1 day ago
Russia’s PMI continues to accelerate in May
1 day ago
Hungary remains in recession in Q1
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    9 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    6 days ago
  3. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    6 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    21 days ago
  5. Is the war finally coming home for ordinary Russians?
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    21 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    9 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    24 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    25 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss