Perspectives | Beijing and Moscow clash over Kazakhstan’s oil

Perspectives | Beijing and Moscow clash over Kazakhstan’s oil
Almost 80% of Kazakh crude is exported through the Russian port of Novorossiysk. / CPC.ru
By Joe Webster, & Paddy Ryan for Eurasianet August 12, 2022

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has twice blocked Kazakh oil exports crossing its territory. Is this revenge for Kazakhstan’s refusal to endorse the war? An attempt to push up the value of its own crude?

Either way, Beijing does not like it. The Chinese government has signalled that it will not accept Russian meddling in Kazakh oil exports, quietly rebuking Moscow for the blockades.

Kazakhstan pumps just under 2mn barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of global oil production. Almost 80% is exported to world markets via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline that connects the country’s major oil fields with Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

This gives Moscow leverage.

On March 22, Russian authorities claimed that two of three loading facilities at Novorossiysk had been damaged by a storm. In reality, Moscow almost certainly invented a pretext to reduce global supply, raise oil prices to pressure the West into easing sanctions, and aid the Kremlin’s preferred candidate in the French presidential election. The CPC restored full exports after a month.

Then, on July 6, a Russian court ordered the CPC to suspend operations for 30 days, citing environmental concerns. This disruption was limited, however, as a higher court ruled on July 11 to restore operations and issued a nominal fine.

Both times, oil prices jumped.

While the Kremlin does not fear Kazakhstan, it needs Beijing. And China has significant economic interests in Kazakhstan, the gateway to its Belt and Road Initiative of global transportation infrastructure. Chinese companies are important players in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industries. Although little Kazakh crude is physically shipped to China, China has an interest in seeing it reach global markets; without these shipments, oil prices would rise, global consumer demand for goods would weaken, and China’s export-oriented growth would take a hit. Finally, all three existing legs of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline transit Kazakhstan, delivering critical energy supplies. With the Chinese economy slowing, in part thanks to higher energy prices, Beijing needs Kazakhstan to export every molecule possible.

Though Beijing is loathe to publicly break with Moscow, the PRC has subtly warned Moscow about intruding too deeply in world oil markets. Three days after the CPC was first closed, Sinopec halted a major investment in Russia.

That same day, Bloomberg reported that Chinese companies and government officials were “rushing” to learn how to comply with Western sanctions on Russia, while the Chinese Foreign Ministry reportedly warned state-owned energy firms to avoid any “hasty” purchases that could present secondary sanctions risk. Additionally, the China National Petroleum Corporation reposted a history of natural gas in Beijing, detailing the Central Asia-China Gas Pipeline network but conspicuously omitting the $55bn, Russia-to-China Power of Siberia pipeline that opened in 2019.

As the global economy contends with inflation and slowing growth, and China deals with the consequences of rolling COVID lockdowns, Beijing has little tolerance for further economic disruptions. Additional Russian restrictions on CPC exports would be an unwelcome distraction for President Xi Jinping as he seeks an unprecedented third term at the upcoming Communist Party Congress later this year.

Beijing is not on the West’s side in the Ukraine conflict. Yet even as tensions over Taiwan threaten cooperation, policymakers in China and the West should see that they have a shared interest in preserving Kazakh oil flows should Russia block exports again.

Joe Webster is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a contributor at The China Project, and editor of the China-Russia Report. Paddy Ryan is Assistant Director for European Energy Security at the Atlantic Council. Opinions in this article are their own. 

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris

COMMENT: Does Russia have any friends left in Southeast Asia?

bneGREEN: Zero-carbon housing a key battleground for climate change

Opinion

COMMENT: Can Russia pivot its European gas sales to Asia?

The search for alternative markets is being stepped up to secure the long-term future of the Russian gas industry. In the short-term Russia can't switch to Asia, but by the early 2030 Russia could be sending up to 126bcm to Asia.

COMMENT: Emerging European tightening cycle coming to an end

The tightening cycle by central banks in Emerging Europe is coming to an end as regulators across the region start to get inflationary pressures under control, Capital Economics said in a note on August 8.

COMMENT: Does Russia have any friends left in Southeast Asia?

The geopolitical earthquake that is the Russian invasion of Ukraine has clearly strengthened alliances between Russia and China, but the war has wrecked trade relations in SE Asia and most countries are trying not to take sides.

COMMENT: Will an Italian right-wing victory in upcoming elections be another win for Putin in Europe?

On July 21, the Italian government headed by Mario Draghi collapsed, and elections were promptly called for September 25. The new right-wing government that is expected to win is worryingly pro-Russia.

COMMENT: War as a sign of weakness: failure of reforms and of branding of a Russian nation.

Putin’s war has so far achieved the opposite to all the declared goals: Nato has come even closer to its borders; Ukraine has become more militarised; long-time neutral Sweden and Finland have applied for Nato membership; and the West is united.

COMMENT: Can Russia pivot its European gas sales to Asia?
1 day ago
COMMENT: Emerging European tightening cycle coming to an end
4 days ago
COMMENT: Does Russia have any friends left in Southeast Asia?
9 days ago
COMMENT: Will an Italian right-wing victory in upcoming elections be another win for Putin in Europe?
9 days ago
COMMENT: War as a sign of weakness: failure of reforms and of branding of a Russian nation.
16 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    6 days ago
  5. Can we trust Russia’s economic statistics?
    5 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    19 days ago
  4. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    15 days ago
  5. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss