Persistent drought to make Iran big wheat importer for second straight year says grain union

Persistent drought to make Iran big wheat importer for second straight year says grain union
Iran's wheat fields are again stricken by drought.
By bne IntelIiNews May 10, 2022

Persistent drought conditions mean Iran will need to import at least 7mn tonnes of wheat in the Persian calendar year to March 2023, meaning the country will face a second consecutive year marked by high wheat imports at a time when grain prices are climbing to worrying heights.

The wheat import forecast was given by Iran's Grain Union chairman, Kaveh Zargaran, in a conference presentation on May 10. Reuters was provided with extracts from the presentation.

Iran’s cash-strapped government ended subsidies for imported wheat on May 1, leading to warnings that the impact on bread and pasta prices could lead to social unrest in the country of 85mn.

In the Persian year to March 2022, the Iran Grain Union estimated, the country imported a record 8mn tonnes of wheat, with Iran one of a number of countries in the Middle East to suffer poor rainfall. Neighbour Turkey has also had to increasingly turn to global markets to meet its grain needs.

In some recent years, Iran has been self-sufficient in wheat.

With millions of tonnes of Ukrainian wheat blockaded by Russia at ports along Ukraine’s Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts, wheat importers this year face a headache sourcing enough supplies of the staple grain. Canada on May 10 offered to work with Ukraine on solving the dilemma of how to get at least a substantial amount of its wheat to the global market. Some shipments have been sent by rail and road.

Iran’s projected wheat imports would form part of an estimated 25mn tonnes of grains, meal and oilseeds that the country would require in the ongoing 12-month period, Zargaran reportedly added in his presentation.

The difficulties faced by Iran in equitably distributing its water resources are, in the face of repeated droughts, worsening by the year. Water shortages last year caused unrest, leading to deadly clashes with security forces, in parts of the country.

There have been complaints from some quarters that Iranian officials have foolishly encouraged the development of rice farming, with high water consumption, in parts of the country that do not have sufficient water resources.

Desalination of Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman waters is seen as one option for boosting Iran’s usable water volumes, but the technology for desalination remains expensive.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security

New Czech central bank governor to push for dovish monetary policy

Credit card allowance difference between survival and oblivion for millions of Turks amid inflation crisis

News

Siemens to wind down Russian operations

Should Siemens indeed pull out of Russia for good, it is unclear whether alternatives to Siemens gas turbines will be provided by domestic players.

EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security

Development bank and Kyiv agree to repurpose part of an existing loan to electricity transmission company Ukrenergo to provide €50mn of emergency liquidity.

Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania

Maria Alyokhina, who was banned from leaving Moscow, says she fled dressed as a meal delivery courier.

New Czech central bank governor to push for dovish monetary policy

Ales Michl, who will take charge from the July monetary council meeting, has been an outspoken opponent of interest rate hikes. This could mean the next council in June will take the opportunity to hike rates before he takes over,

EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking

The majority of the delegates at a closed session of the EBRD board of governors walked out of the hall when the EBRD’s Russian director Sergey Verkashanskiy insisted on speaking at the annual meeting in Marrakech on May 11.

Siemens to wind down Russian operations
4 hours ago
EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security
5 hours ago
Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania
14 hours ago
New Czech central bank governor to push for dovish monetary policy
14 hours ago
EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    3 days ago
  3. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    3 days ago
  4. Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised
    1 month ago
  5. Masked saboteurs firebomb army recruitment centre in Russia as suspicious fires continue to rage across the country
    6 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    24 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    16 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    8 days ago
  5. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss