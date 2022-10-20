PCCW Global partners with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch new subsea cable system

PCCW Global has reached an agreement with Ooredoo Tunisia to launch a high-speed subsea cable system that connects Tunisia to Marseille. The deal was signed on October 19 during the Capacity Europe event in London.

The link will provide high-capacity and low-latency data connectivity to the Tunisian market and is an extension of the 15,000 km PEACE subsea cable system that connects Pakistan and Kenya with Egypt and France.

“There are already eight fibre pairs from Egypt to Marseille and there is a branching unit in the middle of the sea” which will be used to build the new cable to the Tunisian coast, said Marc Halbfinger, CEO of PCCW Global, to Capacity.

The cable system is expected to be ready by 2024. Ooredoo will have total ownership of the system within Tunisia, according to the Ooredoo website.

“The PEACE Subsea Cable represents an exciting development in the global telecommunications industry, and Ooredoo is confident that this investment will help us in our mission to upgrade our customers’ world,” said Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.