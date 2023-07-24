Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat

Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
Bulgarian PM Nikolai Denkov asks foreign ministry to give a "clear sign" to Russia that such statements are unacceptable, but won't expel Russian ambassador. / government.bg
By bne IntelliNews July 24, 2023

Bulgarian top politicians and activists have expressed outrage at invasion threats made by Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy-speaker of the Russian parliament, that the Kremlin will attack Bulgaria after finishing its war in Ukraine.

In a broadcast on the Russian state television Rossia 1, Tolstoy said that Russia will make military hits on Nato members Bulgaria and Romania once it finishes its operation in Ukraine.

"We are going to shoot [in Bulgaria and Romania], but first we have to finish up in Ukraine," Tolstoy said.

He added that the Bulgarian Black Sea is Russian as Russian citizens own property there and that they will organise protests in the country.

“In Bulgaria, on the coast everyone is our citizens. Demonstrations will begin there, do not worry. We do not have any problems there,” Tolstoy said.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said he will ask the foreign ministry to react and give a clear sign to Russia that such statements are unacceptable. 

However, he said that the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, should not be expelled because of Tolstoy’s words as they were not hers.

"We should not succumb to provocations. Russian citizens in Bulgaria should be treated as citizens living in Bulgaria. If they break the law or make a provocation, it is another thing, but they cannot become victims of someone who wants to take advantage in this way. A large part of these statements are made for internal use — for the Russian audience to show how great the things that are currently being done by the leadership of the Russian Federation are,” Denkov said as quoted by Dnevnik news outlet.

He added that they also aim to frighten Bulgarians.

“I want to say: ‘You should not be afraid, there is no danger to Bulgaria and the reason is that we are members of Nato, Russia will not dare to attack a Nato member’,” Denkov said.

The Atlantic Council NGO said that Tolstoy’s statement was part of the Russian hybrid aggression against Bulgaria and should not be left without consequences.

This is not the first highly controversial statement by Tolstoy about Bulgaria. In 2016, in an interview with the Bulgarian public broadcaster, he said that Russia will buy the whole of Bulgaria and it has already bought half of the coastal area.

Ivailo Mirchev, MP of the ruling pro-Western Change Continues-Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) coalition, wrote on Facebook that Mitrofanova must explain why Tolstoy claims that the Bulgarian coastal area is Russian.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Storms follow heatwaves to batter Southeast Europe’s crops

Nato warns Russia poses escalation risks in Bulgaria’s Black Sea economic zone

Fears Russian war in Ukraine to increase illicit financial flows in Western Balkans

News

Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?

Is the main stage of Ukraine’s counter-offensive underway? Ukraine made noticeable advancements on July 26 and 27 along three fronts in the Western Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, with the bulk of troops deployed in the south-east.

Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative

Putin stated that Russia had the ability to “fill in the gap left by the withdrawal of the Ukrainian grain from the global market, either by selling its grain or by transferring it for free to the neediest countries in Africa”.

Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment

Hungary ranks fourth globally in electric vehicle battery production, and is set to move up to second place.

Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border

Poland has been eyeing the 418-kilometre-long border with Belarus with extra vigilance since the relocation of the Wagner mercenary group from Russia.

Turkey’s new central bank chief applauded for hiking inflation forecast to ‘realistic’ 58% from 22%

Ex-Wall Street banker brought in to help get Turkey on to more conventional economic tracks also vows to continue pushing up rates.

Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
1 day ago
Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
1 day ago
Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment
1 day ago
Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
1 day ago
Turkey’s new central bank chief applauded for hiking inflation forecast to ‘realistic’ 58% from 22%
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    3 days ago
  2. US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions
    8 days ago
  3. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    6 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    5 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    13 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    3 days ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss