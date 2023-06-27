Orban set to pick Hungary’s controversial justice minister for EU commissioner

Orban set to pick Hungary’s controversial justice minister for EU commissioner
Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga in Brussels. / Facebook/Judit Varga
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest June 27, 2023

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary

Hungary mulls asking ECB to ease capital requirements of central bank

News

Top Russian general reportedly detained over Wagner mutiny

Sergei Surovikin's arrest seen as part of a purge by Putin of the top of the security services, as he looks to reassert his authority after Yevgeny Prigozhin's short-lived coup attempt.

Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) have detained a man in connection with the bloody Kramatorsk cafe attack that killed 11 people and injured 56 on June 27, the SBU reported on June 28.

Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession

Top Bosnian politician gives international community seven days to save Dayton Agreement after Bosnian Serbs vote to reject state-level Constitutional Court.

Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency

Sofia hopes to get the green light to introduce the euro as a parallel currency as of January 2024, a year before the target date for entering the eurozone.

China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary

The leaked documents suggest that China will have the capacity to transport up to 2mn containers of chemical products to Europe annually with a fleet of 24,000 trains.

Top Russian general reportedly detained over Wagner mutiny
15 hours ago
Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
1 day ago
Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession
1 day ago
Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency
1 day ago
China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago
  3. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    5 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    10 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    14 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss