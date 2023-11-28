Number of Nairobi-listed companies issuing profit warnings rises to nine

By John Muchira in Nairobi November 28, 2023

Kenya’s prolonged economic upheavals are taking a toll on businesses with the number of listed companies having issued profit warnings now at nine.

Crown Paints and WPP Scangroup are the latest companies listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to issue profit warnings, signalling to investors that earnings will plummet by at least 25%.

Other companies that have issued alert warnings since March are Longhorn Publishers, Sasini, Car & General, Nation Media Group, Centum Investment Company, Unga Group and Kenya Power (KPLC).

The companies have attributed the anticipated decline in earnings to a tough operating environment with higher costs for doing business.

Crown Paints attributed to reduced profit to the increased cost of raw materials, transport costs, and volatility in foreign exchange rates, Business Daily reports.

The media outlet quoted WPP Scangroup as stating that it is undertaking a restructuring that will involve sacking some staff, with severance costs of KES178mn ($1.1mn) in operating and administrative expenses.

“The reason for the lower expected earnings in 2023 is due to many reasons including the continued subdued economic environments in our markets of operations that have led to cautious spending by our clients on advertising, marketing and communications,” WPP Scangroup said.

The company reported a net profit of KES 75.2mn ($491,150) in 2022 from a loss of KES 37.9mn ($247,534) registered in 2021 and expects at most a profit of KES 56.4mn ($368,383) in the year ending December 2023.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Equinor sells Nigeria oil business to Chappal Energies

Norwegian energy group Equinor announced on Wednesday (November 29) that it has agreed to sell its Nigerian business, including its stake in the Agbami oil field, to Nigerian-owned Chappal Energies ... more

Akobo Minerals strikes gold at Ethiopia’s Segele mine after 13-year search

Akobo Minerals, the Scandinavian-based Ethiopian gold exploration and boutique mining company, has disclosed the discovery of an underground gold ore body at the Segele mine in the Gambella region, ... more

Japan pledges to work with Mozambique towards restarting $20bn LNG project

Mozambique and Japan have committed to collaborate on resuming the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the north of the African nation halted in 2021 due to security concerns. ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    3 days ago
  2. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    1 day ago
  3. Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says
    5 days ago
  4. Turkey equipping Moscow’s war machine, data shows
    2 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    29 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    3 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago
  5. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss