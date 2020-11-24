North Macedonia withdraws plans to invest in Bulgaria’s Belene NPP project

By bne IntelliNews November 24, 2020

North Macedonia has withdrawn plans to invest in Bulgaria’s Belene nuclear power plant project, local media reported on November 23, citing the director of the state-run power producer ESM.

The reasons for temporarily abandoning the Belene project were not given. However, the decision come after Bulgaria exercised its veto to block the start of the EU accession talks with its western neighbour North Macedonia.

Last year, North Macedonia’s authorities expressed interest in acquiring a minority stake in the controversial Belene project and signing an electricity purchasing agreement. 

However, on November 23 ESM general director Vasko Kovacevski was cited by broadcaster Telma as saying that instead of Belene the company will be focused on investments in a gas power plant in Alexandroupolis, Greece.

“I want to emphasise that we are temporarily abandoning the planned investment in the Belene plant and focusing on the possibility of investing in a gas-fired power plant near the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandropoulos,” he said at the Macedonian Energy Forum.

The Alexandropoulos power plant will have an installed capacity of up to 800 MW.

“North Macedonia through ESM would gain 25% ownership and up to 200 MW, which will significantly improve the company's performance in terms of stable electricity production,”  Kovacevski added.

The implementation of the Belene project has been canceled several times by the Bulgarian authorities. The government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov decided to relaunch the project in 2018 despite warnings by economists that building the new power plant is expensive and unnecessary.

 
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Skopje expects Bulgarian veto on launch of EU talks on November 17

The EU will not give the green light for the start of an Intergovernmental Conference with North Macedonia at the meeting of its foreign ministers on November 17 due to the Bulgarian veto, North ... more

Bulgaria pushes North Macedonia to ink document committing to implementation of 2017 neighbourhood treaty

Bulgaria has demanded that North Macedonia sign an annex or protocol guaranteeing that Skopje will implement the neighbourhood treaty signed between the two states in 2017, in which the issues ... more

Bulgaria reportedly completes Balkan Stream, connects to Serbian pipeline

Bulgaria has reportedly completed its section of the Turkish Stream pipeline, dubbed Balkan Stream, and has connected it to the Serbian part of the pipeline, b92 reported on November 9, quoting ... more

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    1 day ago
  2. George Clooney says Hungarian government lied about his connections to Soros
    22 hours ago
  3. Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
    8 days ago
  4. Kremlin publicly condemns Belarusian police brutality in hint of growing frustration with Lukashenko
    7 days ago
  5. Romania gets approval from EC for $8bn nuclear plant expansion
    1 day ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    23 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    1 month ago
  3. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    1 day ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    26 days ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss