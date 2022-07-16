North Macedonia to embark on EU accession talks after 17 years of setbacks

North Macedonia to embark on EU accession talks after 17 years of setbacks
68 MPs backed the proposal in North Macedonia's parliament, but the opposition walked out before the vote took place.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje July 16, 2022

North Macedonia will hold its first intergovernmental conference (IGC) with the EU on July 19, three days after the parliament, in the absence of the opposition, gave the green light to the French proposal for lifting the Bulgarian veto on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress.

The country has been waiting for 17 years to start EU accession talks, but has been repeatedly thwarted by two of its neighbours — first Greece and lately Bulgaria — which used their positions as EU members to demand concessions from Skopje. 

Despite the breakthrough, the opening of EU accession chapters is expected only after the second IGC, which will be held after North Macedonia adds ethnic Bulgarians to the constitution, one of Bulgaria’s conditions for lifting its veto. This is an unprecedented addition to EU enlargement policy.

The vote will also enable Albania, which was coupled with North Macedonia in the process, to start EU accession talks, but without conditions.

Opposition MPs boycott vote 

68 MPs voted for the conclusions related to the modified French proposal, with no votes against as the opposition led by VMRO-DPMNE left the plenary session before the vote. The vote was supported by all ethnic Albanian parties.

After the parliament gave the green light, the government instantly approved the proposal.

“With this government session, we are making another historic step for our country," said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

The vote was held amid protests and tensions in the country as Macedonian opposition parties rejected the French proposal as harmful to the country’s national interests. They argue that it satisfies only the demands of Bulgaria.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, held a news conference immediately after the vote, pledging that his party would never vote for constitutional changes putting ethnic Bulgarians into the constitution. 

Mickoski warned that after the end of the mandate of the MPs from the ruling Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), they will be criminally liable for betraying the country’s national interests.

North Macedonia changed its name in 2019 under the Prespa deal to solve the name dispute with Greece which allowed the country to become a Nato member in 2020, but failed to start EU accession talks at the time due to the Bulgarian veto imposed over history and language issues.

EU officials welcome vote

EU officials hailed the vote in the parliament in Skopje. EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi tweeted: “I welcome the result of today’s vote after last days of deliberate discussions in parliament giving [a] clear mandate for [the] government to start [the] 1st IGC based on the French proposal. We look forward to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia.”

President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a tweet that the vote in the assembly paves the way to hold the intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia next week.

“A crucial step for North Macedonia and for the EU. Our future is together and we welcome you with open arms,” Michel said.

“Congratulations to North Macedonia on the vote that now paves the way for opening the accession negotiations rapidly. It was a historic opportunity. And you seized it!” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.

Von der Leyen addressed North Macedonia’s MPs on July 14 urging them to vote on the proposal and seize the opportunity after being an EU candidate country for 17 years.

She assured MPs that the proposal protects the country’s interests and addresses the concerns of all sides.

“There can be no doubt that the Macedonian language is your language. And we fully respect that. That is why the revised proposal refers to the Macedonian language, without qualification by the EU. The proposal also respects your national identity,” von der Leyen said during the address.

However, just like the opposition within North Macedonia, some MEPs are not convinced.

“I am so ashamed about the EU's continuous betrayal of North Macedonia. The words of von der Leyen cannot be sweet enough to sugarcoat this,” German MEP from the Green party, Reinhard Butikofer, tweeted on July 15.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Firefighters battle wildfires in Southeast Europe as heatwave spreads east

Albania and North Macedonia launch EU accession talks

Russia suspected of being behind massive cyberattack in Albania

News

Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal

Ukraine and Russia are set to sign their first deal since the outbreak of war. The agreement will allow around 22 million tonnes of agricultural produce to be safely exported from Black Sea ports, easing fears of a global food crisis.

Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty

The gathering had been intended to create regional solidarity in the face of overbearing pressure from China, Russia.

ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation

Rate hike made in response to accelerating inflation after consumer prices in the Eurozone grew by 8.6% y/y in June.

Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries

Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow with a government mandate to buy an additional 700mcm of gas from Russia in addition to the 4.5bcm under a long-term agreement with Gazprom.

Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package

The 27 EU ambassadors have approved the seventh package of sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, including boycotting Russian largest lender Sber (Sberbank), a gold embargo and sanctions against another 50 individuals and entities.

Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal
4 hours ago
Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty
10 hours ago
ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation
10 hours ago
Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries
10 hours ago
Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    8 days ago
  2. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    29 days ago
  3. Kremlin reminds Nur-Sultan who’s boss over Kazakh oil exports
    2 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Stagflation visualisation
    4 days ago
  5. Tourists stay away from Montenegro as prices rival Cote d’Azur
    2 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    26 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    22 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    21 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    10 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss