North Macedonia to build one of world's tallest dams

North Macedonia to build one of world's tallest dams
Cebren hydropower plant (HPP) was first discussed back in the 1960s. / moepp.gov.mk
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje September 21, 2023

A Greek concessionaire will independently undertake the construction of the 333 MW Cebren hydropower plant (HPP) in North Macedonia under a profit-sharing agreement, Minister of Environment Kaja Shukova told the media on September 21.

Cebren holds paramount importance for North Macedonia's energy transition and the wider region, given its potential to balance renewable energy sources. It will also play a crucial role in flood protection, water supply, agriculture, and more, with a dam towering at 192 metres, ranking among the tallest globally.

The government decision to give the concession to the Greek consortium, led by the state-owned Public Power Corporation (PPC) and including Greece’s Archirodon, paves the way for one of North Macedonia's most significant energy projects. 

The estimated investment value is approximately €1bn, earmarked for the construction of the reversible Cebren hydropower plant with a minimum capacity of 333 MW.

Following completion, the country will receive 33% of the investment, while the concessionaire will retain 67%. To offset the state's investment, the HPP Tikves will be granted to the Greek concessionaire.

On September 14, the government said it greenlit a concession for water usage in electricity production, entrusting the project to the Greek consortium. 

The selected bidder is obliged to finalise a joint venture agreement within three months, establishing a joint-stock company with North Macedonia’s state-run power producer ESM, in which ESM will hold a 33% share.

Once Cebren HPP is constructed, the state will allocate its share through the  Tikves HPP, integrating it into the Cebren hydroelectric power system, Shukova was cited by broadcaster Alfa.

Shukova said that the Greek company must first secure a water permit, as per the Water Law, before finalising the concession agreement. The company will bear the construction costs.

She clarified that the investor will hold a 67% stake, while the state will retain 33%. When dividends are distributed, the state will receive 33%, with the remaining 67% going to the investor. After 60 years, at the conclusion of the concession, the entire complex will become state-owned.

“What is important for us is that once the concession agreement is established, it will provide a crucial edge in supplying electricity for state needs at market rates. The future dynamics remain uncertain, but there is potential to extend these services to other consumers at market prices," stated Shukova.

Following the completion of design and documentation, construction is anticipated to span seven years.

The inception and design of the ambitious Cebren hydropower project date back to initial feasibility studies in the 1960s. According to the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning, these studies commenced in 1964, culminating in contracts for investment-technical documentation in 1986.

Prior to the current call, thirteen unsuccessful tenders were made in the past two decades. The latest public call represents the fourteenth endeavor to grant a concession for the Crna Reka project.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia’s government accused of secret talks with fugitive opposition politician to squeeze through constitutional changes

European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement

Southeast Europe leaders pledge to speed up EU integration process

bneGREEN

Climate change made Libyan deluge up to 50 times more likely, say weather researchers

An “interplay” of climate change exacerbated heavy rainfall during the first two weeks of September 2023 in several countries across the Mediterranean, caused by low-pressure systems forming around a blocking high centred over the Netherlands.

Planet’s health is in danger zone

Six of nine key planetary ‘health boundaries’ have been crossed, said researchers in a new report.

Flood deaths in Libyan city may be as high as 11,300

Libya’s death toll is climbing, with the Libyan Red Crescent aid group on Friday putting the carnage at 11,300 in the coastal city of Derna alone.

Bermuda, New England and Atlantic Canada jittery as Hurricane Lee approaches

As Hurricane Lee barrels across the western Atlantic towards land, residents are on alert for destructive wind and surf as the weekend approaches.

bneGREEN: The climate crisis is here, the ecosystem is starting to collapse

The climate crisis is here and the world’s ecosystem has already started to collapse. This summer has been marred by all-time record temperature highs, destructive flash flooding and record storms. Is it too late to stop a disaster?

Climate change made Libyan deluge up to 50 times more likely, say weather researchers
3 days ago
Planet’s health is in danger zone
3 days ago
Flood deaths in Libyan city may be as high as 11,300
7 days ago
Bermuda, New England and Atlantic Canada jittery as Hurricane Lee approaches
10 days ago
bneGREEN: The climate crisis is here, the ecosystem is starting to collapse
11 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    21 hours ago
  2. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    1 day ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    5 days ago
  5. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    18 hours ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    11 days ago
  4. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    13 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss