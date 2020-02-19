North Macedonia starts converting coal mines to solar

North Macedonia starts converting coal mines to solar
By bne IntelliNews February 19, 2020

The Energy Community secretariat said on February 18 that North Macedonia has become the first contracting party to start to convert one of its coal mines to solar power plants, as part of its efforts to boost renewables and fight air pollution.

Last week, the authorities in North Macedonia called a tender for the construction of a solar PV plant on top of a coal mine site in Oslomej.

The government is seeking a private investor to construct two photovoltaic units of up to 100 MW, a project worth €80mn, the secretariat said.

The contract will be signed for 35 years, after which the ownership will be transferred to a public partner.

“With this project, North Macedonia shows an excellent example of how coal regions can be profitably transformed, providing new employment opportunities for former coal workers and driving sustainable regional development, ” the secretariat’s director Janez Kopac said in the statement

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Romanian minister says EBRD interested in 5% of Hidroelectrica

Romania’s government has received a letter of intent from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which reportedly wants “to be part of the listing” of state-owned ... more

Shortlisted candidates ready to file bids for Bulgaria’s Belene nuclear project, energy ministry says

All shortlisted candidates are ready to file binding bids in the tender to select a strategic investor for the construction of the Belene nuclear power plant, the ... more

Erdogan says Turkish military units moving to Libya “right now”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 5 that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya. They would support Fayez al-Serraj’s internationally-recognised Government of ... more

Most Read

  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    2 days ago
  2. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    1 day ago
  3. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    1 day ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: Bearish sentiment builds on reports of foreign disinvestment and outsized bet against splintering lira
    5 days ago
  5. Bosnia’s President Dodik renews threat for Republika Srpska secession referendum
    3 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    2 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    14 days ago
  3. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    1 day ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    27 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss