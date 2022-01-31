North Macedonia’s industrial production drops 4.9% y/y in December

North Macedonia’s industrial production drops 4.9% y/y in December
By bne IntelliNews January 31, 2022

North Macedonia's industrial output fell by an annual 4.9% in December reversing the 4.7% y/y growth in the previous month, statistics office data showed on January 31.

Industrial production fell from July to October 2021 after four months of growth. The biggest annual increase in industrial output this year was in April, when it jumped 46.1%, due to the low base effect.

The manufacturing industry fell by 9.1% y/y in the last month of the year, following a 3.9% increase in the previous month.

The drop in the manufacturing sector was mostly due to the decrease in production of beverages, textiles, clothes, pharmaceutical products, basic metals and metal products.

Mining output moved up by 2.5% y/y, after growing 7.4% y/y in November, data indicated.

The utilities sector jumped 20.5% y/y in December, accelerating from a 3.6% increase a month earlier.

In 2021, industrial production in North Macedonia rose by 1.4%, after dropping 9.5% in 2020.

