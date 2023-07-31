North Macedonia’s industrial output up 3.7% y/y in June

North Macedonia’s industrial output up 3.7% y/y in June
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 31, 2023

North Macedonia's industrial output went up by an annual 3.7% in June, decelerating from a 6.1% increase in the previous month (chart), according to statistics office data released on July 31.

The growth in industrial production during June can be attributed to higher output in manufacturing and utility sectors, despite a decline in the mining industry.

The industrial output in the manufacturing industry went up by 1.4% y/y in June, slowing from a 5.3% growth in May.

The mining output decreased by 1.6% y/y, reversing a 8.6% y/y increase in the previous month.

The output in the utilities sector jumped by 39.9% y/y, accelerating significantly from a 4% increase a month earlier.

In the first six months of the year, the output rose by 1.5%.

In 2022, industrial production edged down by 0.3% y/y after increasing 1.4% in 2021.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ministers from North Macedonia’s junior ruling party resign to pave way for constitutional changes

Storms follow heatwaves to batter Southeast Europe’s crops

Fears Russian war in Ukraine to increase illicit financial flows in Western Balkans

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI index falls modestly to 54 in July, but economy still expanding

Russia’s economy has been growing to the point where the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has warned that it may be starting to overheat, but the latest PMI index shows growth is starting to cool somewhat.

Russia’s budget back inside the 2% of GDP target after revenues surge in June

Russia’s budget went back into profit in May with a negligible gain, but in June revenues surged to RUB815bn ($8.7bn) monthly surplus. That has shaved almost RUB1 trillion off the cumulative deficit and put it back inside the 2% of GDP target.

PMI shows Kazakh manufacturing moving up a gear at start of second half

Output, new orders and hiring all up.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI up in July, but losing momentum on capacity constraints

Despite the fallout from Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, the manufacturing sector ended 2022 with a historically strong expansion in output. Manufacturing PMI since January 2023 continued to trend in positive territory.

Turkey’s manufacturing expansion phase at an end latest PMI data shows

Resurgent price pressures dampened demand for goods. Both input costs and selling prices under much stronger pressure.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI index falls modestly to 54 in July, but economy still expanding
4 hours ago
Russia’s budget back inside the 2% of GDP target after revenues surge in June
6 hours ago
PMI shows Kazakh manufacturing moving up a gear at start of second half
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI up in July, but losing momentum on capacity constraints
1 day ago
Turkey’s manufacturing expansion phase at an end latest PMI data shows
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    6 days ago
  2. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    2 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    6 days ago
  4. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    3 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    5 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    17 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    8 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss