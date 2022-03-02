North Macedonia’s foreign minister says EU should urgently unblock integration process

North Macedonia’s foreign minister says EU should urgently unblock integration process
By bne IntelliNews March 2, 2022

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said on February 28 that the European Union should urgently unblock the EU integration process with Skopje and Tirana in the light of the situation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The EU gave its formal approval to begin accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania in March 2020, but Bulgaria vetoed the launch of the talks with Skopje at the end of 2020 and in 2021 due to language and history issues, which automatically blocked the Albanian accession process as the two countries have been coupled so far.

“The EU should urgently unblock the start of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania and must not allow the Western Balkans to remain an open issue,” Osmani said in a TV show on 24mk.

Osmani underlined that the EU should now see the consequences of the possible destabilisation of the region, or the danger of ‘third forces’ entering the Balkans, if the EU accession process is delayed.

In the meantime, EU officials expressed support for Kyiv after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to the EU for urgent accession under special procedures on February 28. This was also backed by the presidents of most of the eastern EU member states, who published an open letter on the issue on February 28. 

Four states from the Western Balkans — Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are already EU accession countries but only Montenegro and Serbia have so far opened accession negotiations. 

No state has joined the EU since Croatia, nearly a decade ago in 2013. The accession process has slowed, due to a combination of the Western Balkans countries’ relative poverty compared to even the poorest EU member states, and the preoccupation of EU members with other issues such as the migrant crisis and Brexit. With the prospect of EU accession arguably the most important incentive for reform in Central and Southeast Europe regions, there have been repeated warnings of backsliding on democracy and the fight against corruption as the process has slowed.

However, worsening divisions in Bosnia, which pre-date the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and fears of a broader destabilisation in the region, where far-right groups in particular have backed the Russian cause, have prompted European politicians to look at ways to increase engagement with the region.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fears for food security in Albania as final Russian grain ship arrives

CONFERENCE CALL: Balkan co-operation in the shadow of war

Slovenia proposes offering EU perspective for Ukraine as most of Southeast Europe condemns Russian actions

News

RBI suspends dividend and reportedly considers leaving Russia

The Austrian lender's CEO said it was “very important” that everyone understood they weren’t walking away from Russia.

BREAKING: Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn

The market capitalisation of Russia’s national gas giant Gazprom saw an unprecedented collapse on March 2 to a mere $250mn at the London Stock Exchange, following a single-day drop in its stock price of 97%.

Sber cuts loose its European operations

The Russian bank's Central and Southeastern European operations are being quickly sold to other banks or wound down.

Hungarian central bank ready to intervene as forint and stocks go into free fall

The escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the consequent global financial tensions rattled Central European markets as investors went into risk-on mode and sold emerging-market assets.

Fears for food security in Albania as final Russian grain ship arrives

Nato member Albania joined western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine, but 46% of last year's grain imports came from Russia.

RBI suspends dividend and reportedly considers leaving Russia
2 hours ago
BREAKING: Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
5 hours ago
Sber cuts loose its European operations
6 hours ago
Hungarian central bank ready to intervene as forint and stocks go into free fall
11 hours ago
Fears for food security in Albania as final Russian grain ship arrives
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    6 days ago
  2. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. BREAKING: Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    5 hours ago
  4. Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    3 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Countdown for Serbia to choose between Russia and the West
    5 days ago
  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    6 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    22 days ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    5 days ago
  5. BREAKING: Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    5 hours ago

Reports

Dismiss