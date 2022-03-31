North Macedonia’s census reveals sharp population decline and change in ethnic mix

North Macedonia’s census reveals sharp population decline and change in ethnic mix
The Old Bazaar in Skopje. The census shows North Macedonia's capital now has a population of 526,202.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje March 31, 2022

North Macedonia’s statistics office published the preliminary data from the census conducted last September on March 30, showing that the population now numbers just over 1.83mn people, a decline of about 180,000 people compared to the previous headcount two decades ago.

The other key takeaway is that the percentage of Macedonians, who in 2002 were over 64% of the population, now make up just over 58%.

When the previous census was carried out in 2002 the population totalled 2.02mn. No census has since been conducted until now, and while the population was estimated at 2.08mn in 2019, the latest census shows the actual figure is considerably lower. 

The declining population, according to experts, is due to two factors: high mortality and emigration. 

Long-delayed population count 

The census is considered the most important statistical operation for the country, as the last one was held 19 years ago, while the previous attempt in 2011 was called off.

The data from the census will be useful for policymaking in the economic, educational, development, investment, agriculture, health and other areas.

The government assessed that the census was successful and provides relevant information on the real situation of the population.

“Census data was assessed as reliable, credible, valid and useful for policy planning,” the government said.

Director of the statistics office Apostol Simovski said that the census operation was not easy to conduct, and on top of many delays, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic also made its implementation more difficult. However, he said that the challenge was successfully overcome, without consequences for the public health of citizens.

The census was originally scheduled for April 1-21, but the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party repeatedly urged the government to delay the census due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation.

After that, North Macedonia’s parliament adopted legal changes on April 2 that enabled the census to be officially pushed back until September.

Data breakdown 

Of the country’s total population, 58.44% are Macedonians and 24.3% are Albanians, North Macedonia’s largest ethnic minority.

61.38% of the population uses the Macedonian language and 24.34% said Albanian is their mother tongue.

In general relations between Macedonians and ethnic Albanians are good, but is not excluded that the census data may encourage Albanians to seek more rights.

For Ali Ahmeti, the leader of the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), a coalition partner in the government, the census is successful.

He said that ethnic Albanians, including those in the diaspora, accounted for 29.5% of total population while there are 22.8% ethnic Albanians in the city of Skopje versus 20% in 2002.

Among other ethnic groups Turks accounted for 3.86% of the population, Roma 2.53%, Serbs 1.3%, Bosniaks 0.87%, Vlachs 0.47% and Bulgarians 0.19%.

The census enabled citizens from North Macedonia living abroad to register online and this opportunity was used by 258,932 people, of which 24.55% declared themselves to be Macedonians, 66.42% as Albanians and 4.78% as Turks.

Out of the total population, 50.4% are women and 49.6% are men. 

The population of the capital Skopje is 526,202.

According to religious affiliation, 46.14% of the population declared themselves to be Orthodox Christian, 32.17% as Muslims and 0.37% as Catholics.

According to the census, the number of households is 598,632, and the average number of household members is 3.06.

A curiosity is that in North Macedonia, there are 51 people who reached the age of 100 years.

The population of North Macedonia's capital Skopje is 526,202.

Critical reactions

Enumerating the population is a political issue in North Macedonia. While the census data seem to be acceptable for the Macedonian and ethnic Albanian ruling parties, both the main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE and smaller parties representing the Macedonian majority or other ethnic communities say the results do not reflect the real situation.

About 132,000 people, or 7.2% of the population, were not registered by enumerators, but were registered administratively, without taking account their ethnicity, language and religious affiliation. This, and the fact that only 260,000 people from the diaspora registered in the census, caused the opposition parties to question the census results.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that the census is incomplete given that the ethnicity of 7.2% of the population remained unexplained. 

According to him, the boycott of the census by part of the population made it difficult to get the real picture of the number of Macedonians in the country.

“From the very beginning we had many remarks about this statistical operation, but except that the census is incomplete, the conclusion is that the vast majority or more than 90% of those who were not enumerated are part of the Macedonian people according to the municipalities where they live,” Mickoski said.

Mickoski said that as soon as VMRO-DPMNE comes to power, the new government will conduct a new e-census, which will show relevant data about the population.

According to Pavle Trajanov, head of the small Democratic Union party, about 90% of over 130,000 citizens who were not enumerated are ethnic Macedonians.

According to analysis by his party, Trajanov said in a show on TV24 that if this is taken into account ethnic Albanians would make up only 20% of the population and their political leaders should take responsibility for that, Faktor.mk reported.

Trajanov said that his party had “insider” information during the census that the census will not reflect the factual situation.

Ethnic Turk and Bosniak politicians also do not recognise the census results.

“Serious omissions have been made in the census process, the Constitution has been violated, and many citizens have not been enumerated,” the National Coordination Body for the Census of the Turkish community said.

The Bosniak Democratic Union stated that the census results are unacceptable, saying that they are convinced that the number of Bosniaks living outside the territory of North Macedonia is much bigger.

Bulgarian politicians complain 

There were also complaints from Bulgarian politicians after the census showed that only 0.19% of the total population in the country declared themselves to be ethnic Bulgarians.

Among other demands, Sofia has been pushing for Bulgarians to be entered as a minority in the constitution as a precondition to allow North Macedonia to launch EU accession talks. Sofia vetoed the EU accession negotiations with Skopje for two years over language and history issues.

Some Bulgarian politicians do not accept the census results, saying that the number of Bulgarians is much higher because many people from North Macedonia took Bulgarian passports in recent years, for which they needed to confirm to the Bulgarian authorities that they have Bulgarian roots.

This means that Bulgaria will have another motive to block North Macedonia in European integration, warned Trajanov of the Democratic Union.

Bulgarian ex-foreign minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that she talked with organisations representing ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia who think that the data are falsified. Other Bulgarian politicians like MEP Andrey Kovatchev and Slavi Trifonov were also critical of the census.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgarian PM says Russian spies created rift with North Macedonia to stall EU enlargement

EBRD slashes 2022 growth forecasts but only nations embroiled in war to enter recession

Bulgarian PM offers hope of a breakthrough for North Macedonia’s stalled EU accession

Features

Odds are stacked against Hungary’s opposition in high-stakes elections

Undecided voters may prefer Orban's pitch as the leader who can provide peace and security to Hungarians in times of crisis.

The Belarusians struggle at home and abroad

While being harassed as collaborators abroad, Belarusians continue their struggle against the Lukashenko regime.

An energy embargo on Russia would hurt Europe as much as Russia

The West is threatening to impose an energy embargo on Russia. The EU has a plan to cut hydrocarbon imports from Russia to zero as soon as 2025 or maybe sooner if Russia scales up its attack on Ukraine.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Railway resistance

Historically, the armed resistance of an invaded people often takes the form of sabotage, especially of railway lines. Ukraine's national rail company has been keeping the trains running at all costs as over 4mn people flee the country.

EBRD slashes 2022 growth forecasts but only nations embroiled in war to enter recession

Ukraine's economy forecast to contract by 20% and projections worsen across emerging Europe — except for Eurasian oil and gas producers Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Odds are stacked against Hungary’s opposition in high-stakes elections
7 hours ago
The Belarusians struggle at home and abroad
8 hours ago
An energy embargo on Russia would hurt Europe as much as Russia
8 hours ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Railway resistance
1 day ago
EBRD slashes 2022 growth forecasts but only nations embroiled in war to enter recession
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    3 days ago
  2. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    3 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    8 days ago
  4. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    1 day ago
  5. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    16 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    19 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    30 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  4. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    3 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss