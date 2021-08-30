North Macedonia’s annual PPI growth speeds up to 9.9% y/y in July

By bne IntelliNews August 30, 2021

North Macedonia’s domestic industrial producer price index (PPI) increased by an annual 9.9% in July accelerating from a 7.3% y/y growth in the previous month, statistics office data showed on August 30.

The annual growth was driven by the PPI increase in all sectors. The PPI started to grow rapidly since February 2021. North Macedonia's average annual inflation speeded up to 3.4% in July.

On a monthly basis, industrial producer index went up 1.6% in the seventh month of 2021, following a 1.3% increase in the previous month.

Prices in manufacturing grew by 6.3% year on year, after moving up by 5.9% in June. Mining sector prices jumped by 13.2% y/y, after rising by 13% in the previous month.

Producer prices in utilities soared by an annual 28.6% in July, after increasing by 13.1% in the previous month.

In the first seven months, the PPI was higher by 5.5%.

