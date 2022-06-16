New majority brings down Bulgaria’s parliament speaker

New majority brings down Bulgaria’s parliament speaker
Nikolay Minchev was Bulgaria's youngest-ever parliament speaker and part of a new generation of reformers. / Bulgarian parliament
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia June 16, 2022

A new, informal, majority removed Bulgaria’s parliament speaker Nikola Minchev on June 16, in a move seen as a prelude towards a no-confidence motion that is highly likely to bring down the reformist government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

The removal of Minchev was seen as a “rehearsal” for the no-confidence motion against the government expected next week.

The vote took place after a heated debates in parliament and united There Are Such People (ITN) – a former member of the ruling coalition – with the opposition Gerb, ethnic-Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and far-right Vazrazhdane parties. They gathered 125 votes against 114 voting against and Minchev sustaining from voting. Minchev was seen as one of the most intelligent and balanced speakers in Bulgaria to date despite his young age.

“In such a parliament maybe it would better if I am not a speaker,” Minchev told reporters after the vote.

He added that there is a new majority in parliament.

“I entered politics and the national assembly with the desire for change of a model that has been ruling until this moment. The newly-forming majority not only does not bring a change but will preserve the previous model,” Minchev also said.

Petkov said that bringing down the speaker of his Change Continues party would not scare the government and force it to negotiate with the former ruling Gerb party for support.

“If you think that accepting the resignation of Nikola Minchev today you will disturb our government and force us make an agreement with you, this will not happen,” Petkov told MPs.

He added that the government will not stop sending signals to the EU’s prosecution on corruption cases related to DPS member and US blacklisted MP Delyan Peevski.

The request for Minchev’s removal was made by ITN on June 15. The party claimed he breached the parliament’s regulations by not allowing Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska to talk to lawmakers at a closed session but allowed live streaming by public broadcaster BNT.

ITN left the ruling coalition on June 8, accusing Petkov of betraying the national interest with his intention to lift the veto on the start of EU membership talks with North Macedonia.

On the other hand, Petkov says that ITN pulled out as it did not get control of around €2bn for regional development, which supposedly would have been paid to companies related to Gerb and DPS and probed for the embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of millions of levs paid for road construction projects.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria’s inflation hits new record of 15.6% y/y in May

Bulgaria appeals for German help to clean up suspected heroin route border checkpoint

Bulgarian PM Petkov closer to restoring majority as MPs desert ITN

News

Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight

Putin lashed out at the West during his keynote speech at St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 17, claiming that they were using Russia as a scapegoat to excuse their failure to control inflation.

FBK accuses Putin and Miller of using Gazprom as “bottomless purse” in latest scandal report

A report by Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation claims Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller has allegedly embezzled from Russia's gas giant to fund a network of properties and offshores. Putin's inner circle is also accused of profiting from the theft.

Czechia to appeal €625mn international arbitration award over cancelled blood plasma contract

Diag Human wins investment protection treaty claim in 30-year-old case.

'Ukraine belongs to the European family,' declare EU premiers

Leaders of Germany, France, Romania and Italy announced their support for Ukraine’s European Union candidate status, but with qualifications, at a major meeting in Kyiv on June 16.

All bang and no buck at Russia's SPIEF22

Russia's premier investment event normally attracts thousands of business people from across Europe to hobnob with the Russian elite, but this year a mere 115 Western companies chose to take part.

Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
8 hours ago
FBK accuses Putin and Miller of using Gazprom as “bottomless purse” in latest scandal report
9 hours ago
Czechia to appeal €625mn international arbitration award over cancelled blood plasma contract
1 day ago
'Ukraine belongs to the European family,' declare EU premiers
1 day ago
All bang and no buck at Russia's SPIEF22
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    1 day ago
  2. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    8 days ago
  3. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    5 days ago
  4. Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
    1 day ago
  5. Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West
    6 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    19 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    18 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    13 days ago
  4. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    1 day ago
  5. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss