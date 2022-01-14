Net wage in Romania moves up in November to catch up with inflation

Net wage in Romania moves up in November to catch up with inflation
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 14, 2022

The average net wage in Romania rose by 2.8% m/m in November to RON3,645 (€736.5) in one of the highest monthly increases over the past couple of years.

The advance, even if it seems to reflect volatile elements in November, is likely to further be encouraged by the rising inflation that has eroded households’ real incomes.

In real terms, the average net wage in November was 0.9% smaller than it was in the same month of 2020. It was the third month in a  row when the net wage posted a negative real annual change.

The deterioration was prompted by the sharp rise in consumer prices, as the headline inflation doubled from 3.9% y/y in June to 7.8%-7.9% y/y in October-November.

The volatile activity in some industries will generate more ample variations in the employees’ incomes from a month to another until the production chains return to the pre-crisis smooth functioning.

In November, for instance, the wages in automobile production increased by 19% m/m after subdued activity (hence wages) in the previous months.

Overall, however, the pressures for pushing up the nominal wages in order to keep pace with the inflation and energy bills is likely to tighten.

Consumers’ weaker confidence has already surfaced in the retail sales figures: the seasonally adjusted sales of non-food items contracted by 5% from April to November.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lithuania pays Guantanamo ‘forever prisoner’ $113,000 over CIA torture

PPF still has the deal-making mojo after death of founder Petr Kellner

Dovish Romanian central bank raises interest rate by modest 25bp to 2.0%

Data

Croatia projects 2022 inflation at 3.5%

Government to prepare a new package of measures to mitigate the effect of price increases and ensure Croatians don't see a fall in their standard of living.

World Bank forecasts Georgian economy to grow by 5.5% in 2022, 5% in 2023

The Georgian economy is projected to grow 5.5% in 2022 and 5% in 2023, the January edition of the World Bank’s report Global Economic Prospects 2022 says.

Hungary’s automotive industry becomes less of a drag on industrial growth in November

Analysts expect the chip shortage to ease in H2, which could trigger a sharp rebound in industrial output.

Czech inflation rate up to 6.6% in December

Central bank predicts consumer price growth will be around 9% in January.

ING: Russia boosts FX purchases with taxation changes

Russia’s foreign exchange purchases will increase from $6.8bn in December to $7.9bn in January, mostly due to higher taxation.

Croatia projects 2022 inflation at 3.5%
21 hours ago
World Bank forecasts Georgian economy to grow by 5.5% in 2022, 5% in 2023
1 day ago
Hungary’s automotive industry becomes less of a drag on industrial growth in November
1 day ago
Czech inflation rate up to 6.6% in December
1 day ago
ING: Russia boosts FX purchases with taxation changes
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    6 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    4 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    8 days ago
  4. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    7 days ago
  5. ASH: Putin is preparing for war
    1 day ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    6 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    28 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    8 days ago
  4. Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm
    30 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss