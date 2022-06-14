NEMETHY: The world continues to hurtle towards recession and potentially financial crisis

NEMETHY: The world continues to hurtle towards recession and potentially financial crisis
A global recession is looming that could possibly spark a financial crisis / wiki
By Les Nemethy June 14, 2022

Over the past month, I have travelled within North America and Western Europe, met quite a few people, including senior bankers, and have been generally surprised by the feeling of ‘business as usual’. There is very little sense of impending doom or recession. Reasons given include:

  • strength in the US job market;
  • High aggregate savings and bank deposit levels of US consumers. 
  • US Federal deficit has decreased to $1.1 trillion in May 2022, down from a peak of $4.3 trillion in March 2021 (measured on a 12-month trailing basis).

Why do I believe this confidence is misplaced?

  • The Michigan consumer confidence index is at its lowest since 1980.
  • The distribution of those savings is skewed. 60% of Americans have little or no savings.
  • Jobs reporting is with a lag, and the number of unemployed is already starting to notch upwards.
  • Q1 nominal growth in the US was already -1.5%. 
  • The S&P is down 18.2% in the first 111 trading days of 2022, the fourth worst performance since 1932 diminishing consumer and investor confidence.
  • Inflation continues to increase in most countries in the world, raising the likelihood of further rate increases and the spectre of further economic slowdown and decline in stock market indices.
  • Bond yields are generally increasing rapidly worldwide (e.g. in Germany from negative a year ago to over 1.5% on June 10), with yields on the EU periphery rising even faster (e.g. a year ago 10-year Italian bonds yields were about a percent higher than German bonds, today they are over two percent higher). 10-year Italian bond yield have risen from 1% at the beginning of 2022 to 3,86% on June 1, despite massive bond buying from the ECB.  While most believe the ECB will do “whatever it takes to save the euro” (as Mario Draghi famously said in 2012, turning the tide on the then euro crisis), the magnitude and speed of movement in Italian bond rates is cause for worry.

While the US Fed increases interest rates, the negative real interest rates of -7% means that monetary policy is still loose. The European Central Bank is not even making noises about QT, it has limited scope to raise interest rates due to the effects this would produce on the periphery, and monetary policy is even looser:

After stating that inflation was not a threat, then calling it “transitory”, Secretary Yellen admitted that she was wrong in her assessment of inflation (a welcome step), but went on to state: “I do not expect inflation to remain high, although I very much HOPE that it will be coming down now”. Since when is hope a strategy?

As explained in a previous article, I expect the Fed to tighten until something breaks (e.g. major market crash or credit markets freeze up, etc) and then to begin its fifth Quantitative Easing (QE) programme.

As Peter Schiff stated: “The most important mistake investors [and I might add: Central Banks] are making is thinking that a recession will solve the inflation problem. In reality, it will make it worse. When the Fed pivots and launches QE5 to stimulate the economy, the dollar will tank, accelerating the increase in consumer prices.”  

As macro strategist Lyn Alden recently stated, there are two major supply-side factors redefining the world economy today:

  1. For at least the past decade, there has been massive underinvestment in energy.  Hydrocarbon drilling has plummeted. The Keystone pipeline was cancelled.  Uranium programmes have been shuttered (e.g. Germany); no new uranium mining capacity developed since Fukushima. Meanwhile, insufficient supply of minerals required for alternative energy development (nickel, lithium, copper, etc.) constrains capacity. 
  2. For decades, the global value chain was optimised for efficiency. Since the Ukraine war started, priorities have changed, and have suddenly become security of supply. Manufacturing closer to home, holding more inventory, etc, requires massive investment, and contributes to considerable price increases.

Central Banks have no control on the above factors.  Nor do they have control of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Ukrainian war, which play further havoc with supply chains and price pressures. Whereas higher interests may dampen demand, so long as interest rates are negative in real terms, dampening of demand will be insufficient to quell inflation, especially as the aforementioned pressures on supply chains remain with us or even intensify.

Of course globally high debt levels (Government, corporate, individuals for a grand total of over $350 trillion) add to global economic fragility, and less ability to tolerate higher interest rates.

This article is for educational purposes only and must not be construed as investment advice.  Investors should obtain their own investment advice. 

Les Nemethy is the CEO and founder of Euro-Phoenix Financial Advisors Ltd and a former official at the World Bank.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West

bneGREEN: Energy efficiency: a central pillar of meeting green targets

Claims Ukrainian grain shipped from Crimea to Turkey could test Ankara-Kyiv relations

Opinion

COMMENT: Uzbekistan’s constitutional reforms are for the people

Every modern constitution claims to speak for the public. “We the People,” the US Constitution famously begins. Uzbekistan’s own Soviet era constitution, passed in 1978, declared grandly that “all power” belonged to the people. It didn’t.

ASH: Ukraine should not have to pay for this war

Ukrainians are showing remarkable bravery in defending not only their own country, but our values. But Western financial support is largely credits, not grants. If they are fighting on our behalf, should they also pay for a war they didn’t start?

FPRI BMB Ukraine: A cultural break

“Everything that orc troops celebrate will disappear from the foreign literature programme,” declared Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Vitrenko on June 7, announcing planned changes to the school curriculum in Ukraine.

DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas

Ukrainian forces have so far successfully held open the jaws of the trap which Russia has been trying to close around their rear from north and south of the deep salient that stretches from Slovyansk in the west to Severodonetsk in the east.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: the cost of reconstruction

With Russia’s war entering its fourth month, Ukraine increasingly finds itself under almost unbearable financial and economic pressure. According to a study from the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia is causing $4.5bn worth of damage every week.

COMMENT: Uzbekistan’s constitutional reforms are for the people
21 hours ago
ASH: Ukraine should not have to pay for this war
1 day ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: A cultural break
1 day ago
DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
2 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: the cost of reconstruction
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    5 days ago
  2. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    7 days ago
  3. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    2 days ago
  4. Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
    5 days ago
  5. Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West
    2 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    15 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    14 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    9 days ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    1 month ago
  5. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss