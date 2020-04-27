Nationalisation ‘may loom for Turkey’s mega airport’

Nationalisation ‘may loom for Turkey’s mega airport’
Istanbul Airport's growth strategy for this year will not get off the ground given the massive impact of the coronavirus emergency.
By bne IntelIiNews April 27, 2020

Istanbul’s one-year-old mega airport could end up a “pandemic wreck” that is nationalised or taken over by Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund, according to a Turkish economist.

Passenger traffic and revenues at Istanbul Airport, seen as a pet project of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that aims to become the world’s biggest international flights hub, have been decimated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and, as noted by Mustafa Sonmez writing for Al-Monitor, “IGA, the company operating the airport, is saddled with a hefty foreign loan debt and is supposed to pay the state 886 million euros ($962 million) in annual rent”.

Built under a private-public partnership, Istanbul Airport got off to a difficult and delayed start after a construction process dogged by the deaths of dozens of workers and the criticism of environmentalists. Its rent payment was already deferred last year. However, the government has given IGA, a consortium seen as close to Erdogan, passenger guarantees, meaning it will pay the difference if the number of departing passengers falls under the figure guaranteed in the contract. 

Inevitable

Such a prospect seems inevitable. Turkey’s passenger data from March showed the country’s aviation sector handled only 7.3mn passengers as travel restrictions were introduced to fight the pandemic, down from 12.3mn in February and nearly 14mn in January. April, a month which saw what remained of Turkey’s international and domestic flight schedules cancelled, must have been a whole lot worse. The data also showed that the number of passengers in March decreased 30% from February on domestic flights and 54% on international flights. The latter served only 2.5mn people.

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines' domestic flights have been grounded until May 1 and international flights until May 20.

“IGA,” added Sonmez, “said it served 55 million passengers last year after the airport became operational April 6. But, with the sharp downturn since March, the company appears unlikely to hold on for even a few months without assistance.”

Istanbul Airport was conceived as a mega-infrastructure project that would exploit Turkey’s location at the crossroads of continents. Istanbul, for instance, is within a narrow-body range of 40% of worldwide air traffic, including more than 60 capitals and all of Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and North and East Africa, noted Sonmez, adding: “The geographical advantage drove fresh investments in the aviation industry, which were often financed with foreign loans.”

536% increase

Turkish Airlines has rapidly grown its fleet and number of foreign destinations. Last year, the Turkish aviation sector handled 209mn domestic and international passengers, a 536% increase from 33mn in 2003.

Turkey’s State Airport Authority has yet to announce a crisis package for airport operators and airlines hit by the impacts of the pandemic. It continues to charge aircraft parking fees and rent from grounded companies.

“The Civil Aviation Directorate, meanwhile, has announced only a 50% discount on licensing and renewal fees. Other facilities include a regulatory change allowing for the leasing of grounded planes and a one-year deferral of compensation payments to passengers. Obviously, the industry remains unsatisfied, expecting more far-reaching measures,” said Sonmez.

