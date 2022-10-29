MPs warn political instability jeopardises Bulgaria's euro adoption timetable

MPs warn political instability jeopardises Bulgaria's euro adoption timetable
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 29, 2022

Bulgarian MPs urged the caretaker government to accelerate talks with European institutions to enable the adoption of the European single currency on January 1, 2024 in a resolution adopted by the parliament late on October 27. 

Bulgaria set January 2024 as the target date for joining the eurozone, but progress has been stalled by the political uncertainty in the country after two years of repeated snap general elections. After the latest election on October 2, there is not yet any indication of a new government being formed. 

157 MPs backed the resolution put forward by Gerb, the winner of the recent election, while 28 voted against and 23 abstained, a parliament statement said. Change Continues, the second-largest party in the new parliament, also backed the resolution. 

“The Council of Ministers, in co-ordination with the [Bulgarian National Bank] BNB and other responsible institutions, to accelerate the process of technical preparation for the adoption of the euro according to the National Plan for the introduction of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, adopted by the Council of Ministers on May 27, 2022,” says the resolution adopted by the parliament. 

Addressing the parliament on October 27, central bank Governor Dimitar Radev said the political decision on joining the eurozone “will have its price, and it will not be small”. 

Radev urged MPs to focus on resolving the political crisis and to address questions directly related to preparing for euro adoption, including when Bulgaria will have a budget, a macroeconomic forecast and a medium-term fiscal programme and with what parameters.

The country was admitted to the eurozone’s waiting room, the ERM II mechanism, in July 2020 along with Croatia. However, political instability has delayed Sofia’s plans for euro adoption. 

Bulgaria’s former government, led by Change Continues’ Kiril Petkov, adopted on May 27 a plan for introduction of the euro on January 1, 2024. 

When announcing the plan’s approval, then finance minister Assen Vassilev noted that the country had de facto already adopted the euro, as its currency, the Bulgarian lev, is pegged to the European currency.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Plans to imminently sell off third of Mongolia Stock Exchange ‘serious’ says bourse CEO

Belarus financial sector part II – Belarus seeks further integration with Russian and Chinese payment systems

Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices

News

Serbia ready to destroy drones entering its territory from Kosovo

Unmarked drones were spotted over Serbian territory, entering from the direction of Kosovo.

Russia mulls Gosplan 2.0 Soviet state orders system

Russia is mulling reviving the Soviet system of state-controlled supply-side market management, or Gosplan, albeit currently only for the needs of the industrial military complex and the invasion of Ukraine.

Czechia moves closer to passing new public media legislation

Government bill is designed to strengthen the independence of public media and prevent the kind of pressure on them from parliament-appointed boards that has been criticised by international journalist organisations.

Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz, resigns

The chairman of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s largest national oil and gas company, will step down from his position on November 3, the Kyiv Independent reported on November 1.

Ukraine and the West call Moscow's bluff on grain deal suspension, but will Russia retaliate?

Ukraine is continuing to ship grain from its ports despite Moscow threatening to pull out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Russian warships were hit in a drone strike last week.

Serbia ready to destroy drones entering its territory from Kosovo
2 hours ago
Russia mulls Gosplan 2.0 Soviet state orders system
11 hours ago
Czechia moves closer to passing new public media legislation
12 hours ago
Yuriy Vitrenko, head of Naftogaz, resigns
12 hours ago
Ukraine and the West call Moscow's bluff on grain deal suspension, but will Russia retaliate?
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 day ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    2 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    2 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Are we now seeing Peak Russia and Peak China?
    6 days ago
  5. Why Turkey is going nowhere fast with ‘lira-isation’
    8 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    25 days ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 day ago
  3. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    22 days ago
  4. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    2 days ago
  5. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss