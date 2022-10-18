Most of Europe still dependent on oil and gas for fuel

Most of Europe still dependent on oil and gas for fuel
The Scandinavian countries of Iceland, Norway and Sweden rely on hydropower for the majority of their energy needs and only Denmark predominantly uses wind energy as its primary energy source. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 18, 2022

Europe is hoping to wean itself off Russian gas and turn to renewables but only the Scandinavian countries of Iceland, Norway and Sweden rely on hydropower for the majority of their energy needs, and only Denmark predominantly uses wind energy as its primary energy source, according to Statista.

Statista’s chart shows a snapshot of the energy landscape in Europe right now, using data from BP’s latest annual report.

“It reveals that while there’s some variation in energy types across the bloc, fossil fuels still make up the lion’s share of the energy sources the continent is most reliant on,” the company said. “Exceptions to the rule include France, which stands out for its nuclear power usage, and Denmark, which relies predominantly on renewables mostly wind energy.” 

In Iceland and Norway, hydropower makes up more than 60% of the countries’ energy supply but supplies this year have been hit by a scorching hot summer that has sufficiently reduced the amount of water in their reservoirs. Albania (not covered in the report) also gets most of its electricity from hydropower. 

The rest of Europe predominately relies on oil and gas, much of which comes from Russia.

 

Infographic: The Most Used Energy Sources in Europe | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw

bneGREEN Siemens Gamesa calls for quotas on EU-made wind turbines

bneGREEN: “Overriding public interest” essential to renewables in the EU: WindEurope

Data

Turkey slashes policy rate further by 150bp despite 83% inflation

President Erdogan still tearing up the books on conventional economic policy in his dash for growth ahead of elections.

Polish industrial production surprises positively with 9.8% y/y expansion in September

Seasonally adjusted, output growth came in at 10.3% y/y in September following a gain of 11.2% y/y the preceding month.

BNR expects Romanian inflation to keep rising until year-end

The central bank's new assessments also pointed to a marked slowdown in economic growth in H2.

Rise in textile exports pushes up Albania’s exports in September

The biggest contributor to the annual rise in exports was the textiles and footwear sector, which is recovering from the slump in demand during the pandemic.

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches new record of 18.7% y/y in September

Inflation has been rising for 19 consecutive months but started speeding up in the past several months due to surging energy prices.

Turkey slashes policy rate further by 150bp despite 83% inflation
21 hours ago
Polish industrial production surprises positively with 9.8% y/y expansion in September
1 day ago
BNR expects Romanian inflation to keep rising until year-end
1 day ago
Rise in textile exports pushes up Albania’s exports in September
3 days ago
Bulgaria’s inflation reaches new record of 18.7% y/y in September
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    10 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    3 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    4 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    13 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    22 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    24 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss