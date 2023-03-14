Moscow will only extend grain corridor for 60 days, prompting backlash from Kyiv

Moscow will only extend grain corridor for 60 days, prompting backlash from Kyiv
/ bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London March 14, 2023

Russia says it will only extend the Black Sea grain corridor for 60 days, a decision that Ukraine says breaks the terms of the agreement.

Moscow made the announcement on March 13 following a visit from UN Secretary-General António Guterres to Kyiv last week amidst concerns that Russia will fail to renew the agreement for another 120 days once it ends on March 18.

Russia claims the decision is because its fertiliser exports and agricultural interests are not being taken into consideration, saying that after the recent discussion “barriers still remain in the way of Russian agricultural exporters.”

“Our further position will be determined depending on the real, not in words, but in deeds, progress in the normalisation of our agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, “unfreezing” of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

In response, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, said that Russia’s announcement “contradicts the document signed by Turkey and the UN”, which stipulate that the agreement involves at least 120 days of extension.

Currently, Ukraine is waiting for the official response from Ankara and the UN as the guarantors of the initiative. Turkey announced last week that it is “working hard” to renew the deal.

The initiative, brokered by the UN and Turkey, has seen the export of 24.1mn tonnes of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and has helped stave off a devastating global food shortage. It was initially signed in July 2022 and extended in November, after Moscow backtracked on its threats to pull-out.

Both Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed support for the continuation of the agreement, as it has lowered global food costs and “offered critical relief to people”, particularly in the Global South.

Related Content

Uzbekistan: Russian stand-up censored over political gags

Kazakhstan, Russia in ‘star wars’ court clash over Yuri Gagarin spacecraft launch site

bneGREEN: China drives global wind turbine orders to new record in 2022

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uzbekistan: Russian stand-up censored over political gags

Kazakhstan, Russia in ‘star wars’ court clash over Yuri Gagarin spacecraft launch site

bneGREEN: China drives global wind turbine orders to new record in 2022

News

Uzbekistan: Russian stand-up censored over political gags

Tashkent is eager not to be seen as endorsing anti-war positions.

Kazakhstan, Russia in ‘star wars’ court clash over Yuri Gagarin spacecraft launch site

Bailiffs impound assets as Kazakh minister accuses Russian space agency chief of “diplomatic mistake” over objections to postponement of work at Baikonur cosmodrome.

Outrage at Poland’s sentencing of pro-choice activist for helping with abortion

Activist Justyna Wydrzynska sentenced to eight months of community work for sending abortion pills to woman in abusive relationship.

Pashinyan declines to support right to self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh residents

Premier's comments adds to concerns that Armenia is prepared to accept Azerbaijan's complete control of the Armenian-populated region.

Venice Commission urges Georgia to improve proposed judiciary and de-oligarchisation reforms

Council of Europe body's opinions add to the government's problems by confirming the objections from opposition parties and the EU Commission.

Uzbekistan: Russian stand-up censored over political gags
1 minute ago
Kazakhstan, Russia in ‘star wars’ court clash over Yuri Gagarin spacecraft launch site
2 hours ago
Outrage at Poland’s sentencing of pro-choice activist for helping with abortion
2 hours ago
Pashinyan declines to support right to self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh residents
1 day ago
Venice Commission urges Georgia to improve proposed judiciary and de-oligarchisation reforms
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    3 days ago
  2. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    6 days ago
  3. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    3 days ago
  4. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    12 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    10 days ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss