Moscow plans to re-launch Moskvitch brand with Renault’s nationalised assets

Moscow plans to re-launch Moskvitch brand with Renault’s nationalised assets
AvtoVAZ manufactures the popular Soviet Lada brand. / Image: bne IntelliNews.
By Theo Normanton May 16, 2022

French carmaker Renault has handed its controlling stake in Russia’s largest carmaker over to the Russian government, which plans to use the manufacturer to re-launch the historic “Moskvitch” (Muscovite) brand. The deal was announced by Renault Group and the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry on Monday, 17 May, but neither side disclosed the financial details.

Renault will hand over its 68% stake in AvtoVAZ to the state automobile institute NAMI, which along with state technology agency Rostec holds another 32% in AvtoVAZ. The latter is Russia’s largest car manufacturer, and builds the popular Soviet brand Lada.

The company has also handed over 100% of Renault Russia to the Moscow government. Renault retains the right to buy back all of its Russian assets within six years of the handover.

Renault described the deal as a sale, implying that it was paid by the Russian government in return for the assets. However, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in April that the group intended to sell its Russian investments for “one symbolic ruble”.

Renault came under significant pressure to withdraw from Russia following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. This was exacerbated when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly requested that Renault leave Russia in an address to French parliament in March, accusing them of “sponsoring the Russian war machine”.

Renault’s Russian operations were further complicated by a shortage of imported components as a result of sanctions and corporate self-sanctioning. As a result, production effectively halted, and a source close to AvtoVAZ told bne IntelliNews that employees were advised to expect cuts. Russia’s car market is predicted to contract by at least 50% this year. In April alone, Russian car sales dropped by 79% year on year, according to the Association of European Business.

"Today, we have taken a difficult but necessary decision; and we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia, while preserving the Group's performance and our ability to return to the country in the future, in a different context,” said Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin praised the deal as a way of protecting Russian jobs. He has plans to resume manufacturing at AvtoVAZ under the Soviet “Moskvitch” (Muscovite) brand, which stopped production years ago. Reports say that truck manufacturer KAMAZ may support the Moskvitch operation.

The Kremlin has sought to play down the negative consequences of sanctions by promoting home-grown alternatives and import substitution. Officials have promised Russians that their favourite brands will be replaced by Russian alternatives.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region

In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’

News

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia

Nika Gvaramia was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for causing damage to Rustavi-2 TV company while serving as director.

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

Russia has launched NashStore, its answer to Google Play. The platform was designed with the help of 700 Russian companies, and is intended to help circumvent sanctions. But it only offers a thousand apps at present, and has to be downloaded online.

Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region

Ukraine’s advance in the north-east is an impressive turnaround after Russian troops had attempted a siege on Kharkiv for two months.

In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’

Turkish president doubles down on opposing Nordic nations’ applications to join defence alliance.

UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva

The UK has added Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's ex-wife, cousins and alleged “girlfriend” Alina Kabaeva to the sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, according to the announcement of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on May 13.

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia
2 hours ago
Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative
2 hours ago
Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region
3 hours ago
In Nato expansion row Erdogan tells Sweden, Finland ‘Don’t bother sending delegations to Turkey’
9 hours ago
UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  3. EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
    5 days ago
  4. What's behind Belarus' latest troops movements along the border with Ukraine?
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections
    7 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    28 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    20 days ago
  3. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    13 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  5. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss