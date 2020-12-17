Montenegro wants good relations with Russia, newly appointed PM says

Montenegro wants good relations with everyone but particularly with Russia, the country’s newly-elected Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic said on December 17 at a meeting with Russia’s ambassador Vladislav Maslenikov.

The statement comes as no surprise as the new government, which took office on December 7, is considered to be pro-Russian and pro-Serbian.

Krivokapic said good relations between the two countries have long traditions.

Relations between Montenegro and Russia worsened when the Adriatic state became a Nato member. Moreover, Moscow was accused of participating in a coup plot that aimed to seize power from President Milo Djukanovic's long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).

The plot was supposed to remove the DPS from power at Montenegro’s previous general election, held in 2016, but failed.

Four years later, the DPS lost the August 2020 election for the first time in three decades, opening the door for the new government that is backed by numerous small parties.

During the meeting with Maslenikov, Krivokapic also noted that his government is determined to push the country forward on its EU membership path and to fulfil its obligations as a Nato member.