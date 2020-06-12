Montenegro likely to hold general election in early September

By bne IntelliNews June 12, 2020

Montenegro will most likely hold a general election in the first week of September, public broadcaster RTCG reported on June 12.

The country has to hold a general election by mid-October this year. On June 12, President Milo Djukanovic called on political parties to consultations on the election date.

According to RTCG, Djukanovic's ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) wants to hold the election in the first week of September as the new government will need to have more time to draft the budget for 2020 in a way that will guarantee stability after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has drafted a new election law and hopes to get a green light by the Venice Committee to adopt it by the end of July.

It is still unclear whether the opposition parties will agree to hold talks on the new election law and whether they will manage to form a bigger coalition in an attempt to beat the DPS, which has been running the country for three decades.

Currently, most opposition parties are boycotting parliament sessions, claiming the last general election in 2016 was not fair and the current institutions are not legitimate.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Serbia bans Montenegrin flag carrier from landing at Belgrade airport as row escalates

Serbian air traffic control (SMATSA) has decided to ban Montenegro’s flag carrier Montenegro Airlines from landing at the Belgrade airport, N1 reported. The decision adds to rising tensions ... more

Mass arrests in Montenegro after protests against priests' detention

Montenegro’s police have arrested dozens of people who protested against the detention of several Serbian Orthodox priests who held a religious procession despite the ban on public ... more

Montenegro’s PM sets up negotiating team, invites Orthodox Church to start talks on new law

Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dusko Markovic has formed a negotiating team and invited the Serbian and Orthodox Church to launch talks on Montenegro's controversial church law, the government said in ... more

Most Read

  1. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    2 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
    6 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  5. Bulgarian agriculture minister caught on video acknowledging EU funds fraud
    7 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    26 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    18 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    21 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss