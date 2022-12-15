Mongolian airline accused of flying military equipment from China to Russia

Eznis Airways has claimed it is the victim of a smear. / Eznis Airways.
By bne IntelliNews December 15, 2022

Mongolia’s Eznis Airways has been accused of flying 50 tonnes of military apparel and equipment from China to Russia on an Airbus A330 freighter aircraft, Aviation Source News reported on December 14, citing the allegations of an unnamed “concerned aviation worker”.

Oyungerel Dagva, CEO of the Ulaanbaatar-based carrier, spoke with local news website Ikon about the situation, stating that the airline did not fly cargo to Russia. "We see the information published on a foreign website as a deliberate and organised effort to smear our company's reputation," said Oyungerel.

Adding that the airline operates within the limits of its approved insurance policy, Eznis said it intended to sue Aviation Source News.

When asked about the issue, the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it was working to clarify and resolve it.

Mongolia's civil aviation authority said it was to soon publish information about the matter on its website.

Aviation Source News further reported that the aviation worker making the allegations added: “I have critical news regarding Eznis Airways and their newly acquired Airbus A330-200 Freighter, registration JU-1332”.

“The aircraft is currently grounded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with a shipment of military supplies from China, final destination Russia,” they were also quoted as saying, adding that: “The insurance provider has started an investigation into this matter and found out that a large shipment of military goods has been brought from China.”

The trade journal reported that the plane, JU-1332, has not been in the Eznis Airways fleet for very long. Looking at the history of ownership of the plane, it wrote: “By February 2005, the aircraft was sent over to Etihad Airways as A6-EYV. The aircraft remained in the fleet until May 2008, when it was subsequently handed over to Air One and then to Alitalia by January 2009. EI-DIR was ferried over to Ulaanbaatar on November 4-5 for Eznis as JU-1332, with the aircraft entering service on November 9.”

The last flight that the aircraft was used for was from Beijing on November 30, with the flight losing its ADS-B signal over Erenhot, China, said Aviation Source News, adding: “It could be suggested that if the aircraft were indeed headed to a Russian base of sorts, then the Russian Government probably would make sure that transponder signals are blocked. All other flights that this aircraft has operated have been from Seoul only before this sudden change over to Beijing.

“This [signal loss] would be a well-used strategy in preventing knowledge of hidden bases within the region. On the other hand, we do know that the ADS-B signal strength around Mongolia and Russia is virtually non-existent, which could enable governments to contract flights like this. No other flights have been operated with this airframe since November 30, which does back up the idea that the jet is grounded in Ulaanbaatar.”

Given the feelings of Mongolia’s population towards Russia’s Ukraine invasion, the country’s government has been ultra-cautious in making any statements on the ongoing war.

In late July, ministers were criticised for not adequately flagging up the fact that Russian armed forces vehicles would soon be seen on Mongolian roads as the country was to host more than 1,000 Russian soldiers for a joint field military exercise in a southwestern province. Subsequently, photos and videos of some of the vehicles travelling through the streets of Ulaanbaatar were circulated on social media, with some of those making the posts apparently assuming Russia had invaded Mongolia. 

Reports

Dismiss