Moldova slashes refinancing rate by 4pp in line with fall in inflation

/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest May 12, 2023

Moldova’s central bank, the National Bank of Moldova (BNM), cut the refinancing rate by 4pp to 10% on May 11, several hours after the statistics bureau, INS, announced that the headline inflation fell by 3.9pp to 18.1% in April.

The step was the fourth rate cut since December when the monetary policy rate was 21.5%. Inflation peaked at 35% in September and has been steadily sliding since then.

The cut was broadly expected but the magnitude was unusual, although it came after two consecutive 3pp rate cuts in February and March.

Expressing positive expectations in regard to disinflation, the BNM seems now to prioritise the real sector and the government that face high financing costs at a difficult time for both of them. Moldova’s economy was badly hit by several factors, including restrictive monetary policy, in H2 last year when the GDP plunged by 10.2% y/y.

“Aggregate demand will remain negative until the beginning of next year due to the deterioration in household consumption funding, weak external demand,” the BNM’s report published along with the policy decision reads. Demand will be stimulated by a modest positive fiscal momentum, the monetary authority said, explaining the logic behind the move.

Data

Ukraine's inflation dropped to 17.6% y/y in April

Annual inflation in Ukraine dropped to 17.6% in April, down from 21.3% in March, Interfax Ukraine reported on May 10.

Russian budget deficit passes full-year target in 4M23 to RUB3.4 trillion, but the Ministry of Finance won’t be in trouble this year

Russia’s budget deficit expanded further to RUB3.424 trillion ($45bn) in January-April, sailing past the target for the full year of RUB2.9 trillion, the Finance Ministry reported on May 10, but the monthly deficits are already moderating.

Bank of Serbia keeps key rate at 6%

Central bank says decision reflects easing of cost-push pressures from the international environment and the stabilisation of global supply chains.

Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro

Albania’s currency, the lek, continued its rise against the euro in the first five months of 2023, reaching new highs against the European single currency.

Romania’s central bank keeps refinancing rate at 7% but closely watching government’s actions

Decision balances robust economic growth in Q1 with rising uncertainty related to fiscal policy and use of Resilience Facility.

