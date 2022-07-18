Moldova’s trade gap widens in January-May on expensive energy imports

Moldova’s trade gap widens in January-May on expensive energy imports
By bne IntelliNews July 18, 2022

Moldova’s trade gap reached $1.7bn (+8.5% y/y) or €1.55bn in January-May — 19% more compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published by the statistics bureau BNS.

The deterioration was the effect of higher prices paid by the country that is totally dependent on imports of natural gas and petroleum products. The gap would have been wider, but the exports of cereals, oilseeds and edible oil increased significantly.

Moldova’s exports, in the first five months of the year, surged by 70% y/y (+$770mn) and reached $1.88bn. A small part of the increase was due to some $100mn of oil and petroleum products imported by a CIS member country (possibly Belarus, BNS data provides no hint) through Moldova.

The largest part of the rally seen in Moldova’s exports was due to higher exports of cereals, oilseeds and vegetable oil: the combined exports surged to $710mn, in the first five months of the year from less than $160mn in the same period of 2021. The imports increased at a moderate rate and Moldova’s trade surplus for the three items increased by over $500mn to $575mn in January-May.

But the imports of energy items more than doubled to $871mn in January-May from $313mn in the same period of 2021. The natural gas imports more than tripled to $$404mn. The trade deficit for the two items (petroleum products and natural gas) soared to nearly $750mn in January-May from $300mn in the same period last year.

In May alone, Moldova’s trade deficit slightly narrowed (by 1.4% y/y) to $357mn, but it widened by 13% y/y to €337mn when expressed to euros.

Exports soared by 137% y/y to €394mn while imports rose by 58% y/y to €731mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CBR cuts rates again to 8%, below pre-war levels

Georgia’s banks post impressive 1H22 annualised return on equity

Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty

Data

CBR cuts rates again to 8%, below pre-war levels

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) continued its aggressive rate cutting cycle on July 22, slashing rates another 150bp to 8%, well below the pre-war levels.

Georgia’s banks post impressive 1H22 annualised return on equity

Revenues expand 17% y/y to GEL3.4bn while expenses move up 39% y/y to GEL 2.36bn.

Slovenia’s consumer sentiment index drops to lowest level since April 2020

Sentiment deteriorated even though Slovenia is expected to be among the fastest growing economies in emerging Europe this year.

Turkey’s rate-setters stick to 14% pause for seventh month despite 80% inflation

August could bring another crash in the USD/TRY.

Romania’s public debt reaches 49.2% of GDP at end-April

Hike in cost of the public borrowing — which increased by 0.9pp to 8.74% in June — raises more concerns than the size of the debt.

CBR cuts rates again to 8%, below pre-war levels
3 hours ago
Georgia’s banks post impressive 1H22 annualised return on equity
9 hours ago
Slovenia’s consumer sentiment index drops to lowest level since April 2020
22 hours ago
Turkey’s rate-setters stick to 14% pause for seventh month despite 80% inflation
1 day ago
Romania’s public debt reaches 49.2% of GDP at end-April
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    8 days ago
  2. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    29 days ago
  3. Kremlin reminds Nur-Sultan who’s boss over Kazakh oil exports
    2 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Stagflation visualisation
    4 days ago
  5. Tourists stay away from Montenegro as prices rival Cote d’Azur
    2 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    26 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    22 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    21 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    10 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss