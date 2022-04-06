Moldova’s partners pledge €695mn to help with Ukrainian refugees

Moldova’s partners pledge €695mn to help with Ukrainian refugees
Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Moldova and Romania.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest April 6, 2022

Donors attending the Moldova Support Conference in Berlin, co-organised by Germany, France and Romania, have pledged €695mn to help the small ex-Soviet country as it deals with an influx of refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

With a population of around 2.4mn (not counting those working abroad), Moldova is hosting nearly 100,000 refugees and is providing support to many more who pass through on their way to other countries. Separately, high energy prices have hit the country hard as it is fully dependent on imports, while its exports have been disrupted by the war in neighbouring Ukraine. 

"Since the beginning of the war, 400,000 refugees have crossed Moldova's borders and 100,000 have decided to stay," said Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said at the conference. "Almost half of them are children, these are vulnerable populations."

"We will strengthen Moldova's resistance also in the financial sphere," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters.

"To this end, we agreed today to support Moldova with loans, budget support and other financial assistance worth €695mn."

Out of this, Germany will contribute €72mn as a grant and €50mn as a no-strings-attached loan, plus other loans and financial support to the tune of €196mn, according to Deutsche Welle.

The European Union earmarked €53mn for Moldova, to be partly extended through its arm EUBAM which provides help at checkpoints and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced on April 3 in Chisinau that working with Congress, the United States will provide an additional $50mn to help the government of Moldova and its people cope with the impacts of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war on Ukraine. 

Baerbock also said Germany would work to help Moldova free itself from its dependency on Russia for energy supplies.

The announcements were made during a joint press conference as Baerbock met with her Romanian and French counterparts Bogdan Aurescu and Jean-Yves Le Drian in Berlin, as well as Gavrilita and Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova says no evidence of increased activity of Russian troops in Transnistria

Moldova expects 0.3% growth this year and gradual advance to 4.4% in 2025

EBRD slashes 2022 growth forecasts but only nations embroiled in war to enter recession

News

Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine

Nato will strengthen its military support by sending more weapons to Ukraine, possibly including more powerful offensive weapons, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg suggested during a press conference on April 7.

Orban hints at windfall taxes on foreign retailers and further rifts with EU

Hungarian premier rules out austerity measures to narrow the budget gap, while saying he would break EU solidarity by paying for Russian oil in roubles.

Polish central bank surprises with massive 100bp interest rate hike

The reference interest rate is now at 4.5%, the highest level since late 2012, while the hike itself was the strongest since 1999.

Russian opposition ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies of COVID

Russian firebrand ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died aged 75 after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).

Biden administration tells Congress potential sale of F-16 jets to Turkey in US national security interests

Ankara wants the aircraft given US block on F-35s sale in response to Turkish purchase of Russian missile systems.

Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
3 hours ago
Orban hints at windfall taxes on foreign retailers and further rifts with EU
13 hours ago
Polish central bank surprises with massive 100bp interest rate hike
13 hours ago
Russian opposition ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies of COVID
14 hours ago
Biden administration tells Congress potential sale of F-16 jets to Turkey in US national security interests
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine moves into 'Phase 2'
    3 days ago
  3. Ukrainian civilians massacred in Kyiv suburb of Bucha by retreating Russian forces
    4 days ago
  4. Does Putin have cancer?
    2 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    21 hours ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    26 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    27 days ago
  3. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    9 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    30 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss