Moldova’s inflation leaps to 6.7% y/y in September
By bne IntelliNews October 13, 2021

Consumer prices in Moldova increased by 1.7% in September and the annual inflation rate surged from 4.6% y/y in August to 6.7% y/y as food and fuels prices accelerated.

The average prices of food increased by 8.3% y/y in September (+4.8% y/y in August), non-food prices (including fuel) by 8.6% y/y (+6.9% y/y in August) and the prices of services (including electricity, natural gas) by only 1.5% y/y (+1.0% y/y in August).

Furthermore, energy prices (electricity, natural gas) were not yet revised upward and they are expected to be the main inflationary drivers in the last quarter of the year.

The headline inflation may move into double digits in the coming months.

The National Bank of Moldova (BNM) increased the refinancing rate by 1pp to 4.65% at its September 3 monetary board meeting, to fight the demand-side inflationary pressures and the second-round effects of the supply shock amid higher international prices and imported inflation. It was the second 1pp rate hike at a one-month distance from the first one on August 2, and further actions may be taken given the demand-driven component of the inflation and other factors.

The sharp increase in prices seen during the summer has totally invalidated the projections of the BNM, which expected 3.3% annual inflation.

The updated forecast published by BNM in August indicated the risk of inflation exceeding the upper limit of the target range (5% +/-1.5pp) amid the pro-inflationary context of the external environment.

The context is marked by the faster-than-expected recovery of the world economy and Moldova’s main foreign trade partners, as well as by high global prices of oil, raw materials and food, the central bank’s head commented.

Georgia’s domestic exports strengthen on high metal prices

Compared to the pre-crisis period January-September 2019, Georgia’s exports increased by 9% to $2.98bn, while imports advanced by only 3.3% y/y to $7.03bn.

Hungary’s automotive sector output plunges on chip shortage

The decline in output of automotive industry companies, which accounted for 17% of total manufacturing output in August, accelerated from a 6.7% drop in July.

Romania’s industry stagnates, dragged down by disruptions in car production

Romania's automotive industry had been going strong pre-crisis and seemed to recover in late 2020 — only to be depressed by the semiconductor crisis this year.

IMF downgrades Ukraine's growth outlook for 2021 to 3.5%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded Ukraine’s economic forecast for 2021 to 3.5% GDP growth from 4% in its April prognosis, according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) released on October 12.

North Macedonia’s central bank holds key rate as growth moderates

Central bank last cut its key rate to 1.25% in March and has so far not joined the shift to monetary tightening.

