Moldova’s inflation hits 34.3% y/y in August

Moldova’s inflation hits 34.3% y/y in August
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 12, 2022

Consumer prices increased by only 0.89% in August in Moldova, but annual inflation edged up marginally to 34.3% y/y from 33.6% y/y in July, according to the statistics bureau.

In August, the natural gas price kept rising at a high rate, by 15.2%, resulting in an impressive 4.6 times surge over the past 12 months. Moldovan gas company Moldovagaz is pressing for even higher end-user prices, but the import price should in principle decrease starting October under the contractual formula with Gazprom.

All the other prices (except for a 16% surge in the price of eggs) posted more modest advances and the price of vegetables actually decreased by 5.6% m/m (yet maintaining a massive 87% y/y advance).

National Bank of Moldova (BNM) decided to increase the monetary policy interest rate by 3pp to 21.5%, with the same interest rate corridor of +/-3pp, at its August 4 monetary board meeting. Furthermore, the required reserve ratios will increase in two steps, from 34% to 40% for local currency liabilities and from 39% to 45% for foreign currency liabilities.

Related Content

Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster

INTERVIEW: "We are focused on supporting Ukrainian businesses and government needs" – Dimitar Bogov, EBRD

Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor, cloak and dagger

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster

INTERVIEW: "We are focused on supporting Ukrainian businesses and government needs" – Dimitar Bogov, EBRD

Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor, cloak and dagger

Data

Hungary’s automotive industry shifts to higher gear in July

Industrial production growth confirmed at 4%, and 6.6% according to workday-adjusted figures.

North Macedonia’s FX reserves continue to grow in August

Skopje builds up reserves for second month after several months of decline in fx reserves.

Putin gives very upbeat forecast on this year results: no deficit and 2-2.5% GDP contraction

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the most optimistic forecast for this year’s economic performance of any government yet, saying that there will be no budget deficit and that economic contraction will be no more than 2.5% on September 7.

Hungarian inflation jumps to 24-year high in August

Hungary’s annualised CPI accelerated to 15.6% from 13.7% in July.

Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July

The output of Hungary's industrial sector rose 4.0% y/y in July, picking up from a 1.5% increase in the previous month.

Hungary’s automotive industry shifts to higher gear in July
8 hours ago
North Macedonia’s FX reserves continue to grow in August
2 days ago
Putin gives very upbeat forecast on this year results: no deficit and 2-2.5% GDP contraction
6 days ago
Hungarian inflation jumps to 24-year high in August
6 days ago
Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    2 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    3 days ago
  3. Russia’s bleak leaked economic report probably part of budget debate posturing
    7 days ago
  4. Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs
    7 days ago
  5. EM debt crisis around the corner
    7 days ago
  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    29 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    2 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    25 days ago
  4. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    1 month ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss