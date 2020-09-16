Moldova’s GDP shrinks by 14% y/y in Q2

Moldova’s GDP shrinks by 14% y/y in Q2
By bne IntelliNews September 16, 2020

Moldova’s GDP contracted by a real 14% y/y to MDL44.6bn in Q2, the statistics bureau, BNS, announced. 

In the first quarter of the year, Moldova’s economy edged up by 0.9% y/y.

In seasonally adjusted terms, Q2 GDP dropped by 7% q/q. The country’s GDP thus decreased for the fourth quarter in a row.

For the first half of the year, Moldova’s GDP decreased by 7.2% y/y.

The sector of services delivered to households contracted by 21.4% y/y in value added terms and contributed a negative 4.2pp to the overall performance of the GDP in Q2. Industry contracted by 11.7% and contributed a negative 1.7pp. Not a single economic sector posted positive growth. The net taxes collected by the government contracted by 22.7% y/y in the quarter.

On the utilisation side, private consumption of households plunged by 17% y/y in Q2. The gross fixed capital formation contracted by 15.6% y/y. Overall, domestic demand shrank more than the 14% overall GDP and this was possible because net imports diminished.

The only positive development was in foreign trade, where exports contracted less than imports: by 24.2% y/y versus 29.2% y/y. The use of foreign resources has thus decreased compared to the same period last year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova’s President Dodon to run for second term

The Balkans: External debts in uncertain times

Transnistria reports COVID-19 outbreak at textiles giant Tirotex

Data

Russia industrial production fall slows to -7.2% in August y/y

In August, Russian industrial production posted a 7.2% y/y decline. August brought the 8M20 dynamic to -4.5% y/y.

Coronacrisis cost Serbia equivalent of 510,000 jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in working hours equivalent to 510,000 full-time jobs in the second half of 2020, finds a study by the EBRD and ILO.

Retail sales dropped 8.3% y/y in Albania in 2Q20

Albania was under a strict lockdown for the first month of the quarter, with many non-essential businesses closed, and restrictions were gradually lifted during May and June.

Romania’s current account gap narrows as an upside effect of crisis

Romania’s current account balance narrowed to €4.86bn in January-July, down 19.5% y/y. The correction is related to the effects of the crisis: fewer holidays abroad and lower dividends.

Turkey’s industrial production now stands only 1.6% below February peak

However, slowing of credit expansion necessitated by latest difficulties of lira may hinder recovery.

Russia industrial production fall slows to -7.2% in August y/y
21 hours ago
Coronacrisis cost Serbia equivalent of 510,000 jobs
1 day ago
Retail sales dropped 8.3% y/y in Albania in 2Q20
1 day ago
Romania’s current account gap narrows as an upside effect of crisis
1 day ago
Turkey’s industrial production now stands only 1.6% below February peak
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    2 days ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    6 days ago
  3. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    3 days ago
  4. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    4 days ago
  5. Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    13 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    26 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    16 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    1 month ago
  5. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss