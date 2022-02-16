Moldova’s central bank prepares for 20% inflation rate this year with new rate hike

Moldova’s central bank prepares for 20% inflation rate this year with new rate hike
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest February 16, 2022

Faced with an inflation rate expected to exceed 20% y/y during the entire second half of the year and a core inflation rate above 15% y/y, the National Bank of Moldova (BNM) increased the monetary policy rate by 2pp to 10.5% on February 15. This was the latest of a series of rate hikes initiated in mid-2021.

This monetary policy decision is aimed at moderating the growth of credit at the expense of increasing associated costs, stimulating savings at the expense of immediate consumption and reducing the pressure on the depreciation of the national currency due to the increasing current account and trade balance deficit, along with mitigating the dollarisation effect of deposits, the central bank explained in a statement.

The decision seeks to mitigate persistent inflationary pressures, creating preconditions for bringing inflation back within the range of the medium-term target range, including by anchoring inflation expectations and mitigating the side effects of increasing regulated tariffs.

Thus, through this decision, the BNM said that it is strengthening its anti-inflationary position and, gradually adjusting its monetary policy instruments, carefully monitors the reaction of real and monetary sector indicators to decision-making impulses.

The statistics bureau, BNS, recently announced that the headline inflation surged to 16.6% y/y in January from 13.9% y/y in December. The administered electricity price is expected to rise adding to the inflationary impact of the surge in the natural gas price. Inflationary pressures are expected from a variety of directions, which is visible in the high rate of core inflation.

The Inflation Report from the central bank indicates expectations for headline inflation rates of over 20% in the second half of the year. The core inflation is expected to exceed 15% y/y.

The forecast is based on pro-inflationary factors, such as imported inflation, rising international food prices, energy and oil resources, positive domestic demand, a possible increase in electricity tariffs during the first and second quarters of 2022, and excise duty adjustment, along with the low annual base effect.

Among the factors with a negative impact that will influence inflation in the second half of the forecast period are: aggregate demand steadily decreasing until the end of the forecast horizon, the downward trend in projected external prices for oil and gas, the improvement of the situation on the regional and global energy market expected in the next year, the slight decline in the annual rate of international food prices in the first half of the next year, and the high annual base effect.

The central bank stressed that the forecast was prepared based on the information available and, in the event of additional factors or risks materialising, its trajectory will be revised accordingly.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uzbekistan: Automobile industry hits a bumpy road

Iran needs to decide within days whether to accept revised nuclear deal says France

EU’s top court opens legal avenue to hold up funding to Poland and Hungary

News

Brazilian president and ministers visit Moscow in spite of Ukraine crisis and US opposition, talk defence co-operation

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro finished his visit to Moscow yesterday, the first by a Brazilian president since 2017. The trip was scheduled in December, and went ahead despite the private but active opposition the US State Department.

Bulgarian far-right MEP accused of giving Nazi salute in European Parliament

Fellow MEPs condemn apparent Nazi salute by Angel Dzhambazki in debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary.

Iran needs to decide within days whether to accept revised nuclear deal says France

Tehran’s chief negotiator says “we are closer than ever to agreement”. But Iranian top diplomat proposes US Congress issues statement to UN stating Washington’s abiding commitment to a restarted JCPOA.

Nato mulls strengthening forces in Southeast Europe

Nato defence ministers agree to develop options to further strengthen Alliance's deterrence and defence as situation remains tense on Russia-Ukraine border.

Slovenske Elektrarne reaches deal with government to avert windfall tax

Partly state-owned power company agrees to supply electricity to households at prices significantly lower than the current market prices until 2024.

Brazilian president and ministers visit Moscow in spite of Ukraine crisis and US opposition, talk defence co-operation
5 hours ago
Bulgarian far-right MEP accused of giving Nazi salute in European Parliament
8 hours ago
Iran needs to decide within days whether to accept revised nuclear deal says France
22 hours ago
Nato mulls strengthening forces in Southeast Europe
23 hours ago
Slovenske Elektrarne reaches deal with government to avert windfall tax
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    9 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    25 days ago
  3. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    3 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. UPDATED: Russia starts to withdraw some troops from Ukraine border, as Duma votes to recognise breakaway Donbas republics
    2 days ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    25 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    21 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    9 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss