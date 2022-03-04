Moldova applies for EU membership

Moldova applies for EU membership
Parliament speaker Igor Grosu (left), President Maia Sandu (centre) and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita (right) signed Moldova’s EU membership request.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest March 4, 2022

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced on March 3 that her country officially sealed a formal request for European Union membership and that the document will shortly be submitted to Emmanuel Macron, president of France, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

The president's announcement comes three days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Ukraine's bid to join the European Union. On March 2, Georgia announced that it would also apply for EU membership.

Moldova’s EU membership request was signed by Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița and parliament speaker Igor Grosu.

“We are ready to do everything to achieve this fundamental national goal," said Sandu while signing the document.

“It’s a long way ahead of us,” she admitted during a debate hosted by Jurnal TV.

Moldova will pull out from the Russia-dominated Community of Independent States (CIS) only when the country is sufficiently advanced along the European integration path, she said during the same discussion.

As regards the key issue seen as an obstacle for the country’s EU membership, Sandu said that she sees expects a peaceful settlement of the dispute with the separatist authorities in Transnistria.

"We have not carried specific talks [with the EU] on this. We discussed the Transnistrian conflict and the need to resolve this conflict, as well as the fact that we see this solution as peaceful. We see a solution that would result in a functional state, but we did not discuss concrete topics at this stage" said the president.

With a substantial Russian minority, Moldova has long been torn between east and west. However, in the last two years the population voted in two successive landslides to elect Sandu and her pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS).

Support for EU membership among the Moldovan population is robust but not overwhelming. However, public opinion in Moldova is expected to have been significantly impacted by the invasion of Ukraine, in the sense of strengthening the population’s EU orientation.

Out of those consulted in a poll conducted shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 52% opted for EU membership versus 26% expressing negative opinions. Notably, 48% of those polled supported the alternative option of their country joining the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union with 27% opposing such an option. Such polls typically do not cover the population of the pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria, but they also fail to cover the massive diaspora located mainly in Europe.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Nato rethinks the security of its Eastern Flank

Former Moldovan PM says if Russia occupies Odesa next target is Transnistria

President of Belarus reveals Russian invasion plans in viral video

News

“A night that could have stopped the history of Ukraine”- Zelenskiy warns after Russia attacks Europe's largest nuclear power plant

An overnight attack by Russian forces on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant caused fear of a massive nuclear catastrophe greater than Chernobyl, announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

US oligarch sanctions list exempts Usmanov's companies

The US Treasury Department (USTD) has included some exceptions to new sanctions imposed on Russian metals tycoon Alisher Usmanov in the latest list of sanctions placed on the country’s business elite, the government agency announced on March 3.

Second round of Russia, Ukraine peace talks ends with no progress, assault on Kyiv looms

A second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded on March 3 with no progress, according to reports, that means an assault by the Russian forces on Kyiv has become much more likely.

President Zelenskiy and former NBU governor Gontareva appeal for West to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine

'World War III has already started. It’s pretty clear that Nato is already in direct confrontation with Russia,' Gontareva says in web post.

Will Russia default on its $310bn of corporate debt?

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has already cancelled the repayment of coupons on the state’s bonds as it starts to husband its resources but two thirds of Russia's external debt is corporate. Will they be able to meet their obligations?

“A night that could have stopped the history of Ukraine”- Zelenskiy warns after Russia attacks Europe's largest nuclear power plant
10 hours ago
US oligarch sanctions list exempts Usmanov's companies
11 hours ago
Second round of Russia, Ukraine peace talks ends with no progress, assault on Kyiv looms
16 hours ago
President Zelenskiy and former NBU governor Gontareva appeal for West to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine
19 hours ago
Will Russia default on its $310bn of corporate debt?
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    2 days ago
  2. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    7 days ago
  3. Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    5 days ago
  4. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    8 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    2 days ago
  2. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    8 days ago
  3. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss