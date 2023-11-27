Moldova aligns to EU’s sanctions against Russia

Moldova aligns to EU’s sanctions against Russia
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 27, 2023

Moldova’s lawmakers endorsed in the second reading legislation aligning the country’s international sanctions regime to European regulations — which implies the implementation of more sanctions against Russian entities.

“The Republic of Moldova has aligned itself with four of the six sanctions packages that in one way or another target citizens or legal entities from the Russian Federation,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu at a press conference.

The law awaits promulgation by President Maia Sandu, but it already prompted reactions from Russia.

"The decision of the Moldovan side will not go unanswered. We will inform you additionally about the measures we will take,” said the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Moscow, she declared, considers the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the sanctions, adopted because of the war started by Russia in Ukraine, as "a new hostile step of the leadership in Chisinau, which fully aligned itself with the anti-Russian campaign of the collective West".

"Its goal is the complete destruction of Moldovan-Russian relations which, due to the fault of Chisinau officials, are already in a deplorable state," claimed Zakharova.

Heavy snowfalls leave half Bulgaria without power

Moldova reports robust retail sales, but dwindling private consumption

Moldova halved natural gas consumption since 2021

Jailed oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky loses control of stake in Ukraine's leading privately owned oil and gas company JKX Oil & Gas Ltd.

JKX Oil & Gas' subsidiary, Poltava Petroleum Company, is a leading non-state oil and gas producer in Ukraine, holding five production licences and one for geological study, including pilot production.

China dragging its heels on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline investment, price deal

China is dragging its heels on committing to investments into the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline as it pushes for deeper discounts for Russian gas.

Baltic foreign ministers boycott OSCE meeting to be attended by Russia's Lavrov

Host North Macedonia and Bulgaria have suspended Western sanctions to allow Lavrov to fly into the Nato member state for the OSCE conference.

Protest at Polish-Ukrainian border escalates as farmers join in

Protesters said they are not ruling out escalating the blockade to cover all eight Polish-Ukrainian border crossings.

North Macedonia unveils €662mn anti-crisis package to boost economy

Package to alleviating challenges posed by high living costs and the prolonged impact of the energy crisis.

