‘Meh-hem’ as crowd storm pitch at Kyrgyzstan’s ‘goat carcass’ cup final

‘Meh-hem’ as crowd storm pitch at Kyrgyzstan’s ‘goat carcass’ cup final
Hundreds stormed the pitch. Officials said it was simply frustrations over the course of the game that caused the scenes, but some activists claimed social tensions lay behind the disorder. / public domain, screengrab
By bne IntelIiNews September 2, 2023

Hundreds of spectators stormed a sports field in Osh, Kyrgyzstan as a section of a crowd turned riotous at the annual President's Cup match of the traditional horse and goat carcass game of kok-boru.

With President Sadyr Japarov and Prosecutor-General Kurmankul Zulushev in attendance for the occasion, spectators chased match officials and smashed the windows of a Ford Transit vehicle operated by the local ambulance service. Stones and plastic bottles were thrown.

More than two dozen people were being held for questioning on violations of public order by police in Kyrgyzstan, Radio Azattyk reported on September 1. Seven people, including a law enforcement officer, were reportedly hospitalised as a result of the riot that took place when the game ended.

In kok-boru, the aim is to capture the goat's carcass, or ulak, before manoeuvring it on horseback into the opposing team's goal.

In local media reports, police indicated that some refereeing decisions appeared to have gotten someone’s goat, for want of a better expression.

Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee on National Security (SCNC), issued a statement during the evening after events at the Toleyken horse arena, saying an investigation into the clash had begun and that the guilty would be punished, adding: "Dear Kyrgyz people, don't get angry. We are bound to stay together. What will we answer in front of our young children who shed blood for Kyrgyz land and Kyrgyz people? Shall we say that we fought each other playing horse games?”

Though, officials appeared to blame events on a rowdy crowd responding to the game taking twists and turns that they did not agree with, some opposition lawmakers and activists made the case that the scenes were the result of unleashed tensions over the Japarov administration’s running of the country.

Civil activist Mavlyan Askarbekov was cited by Radio Azattyk as saying: "The president and the general prosecutor say that there are very big issues in a society where law enforcement officers are beaten and people rioted. Education and culture have been ignored for 30 years. Events showed that anyone can come and use the energy of society in the noise after a kok-boru game.”

Whatever the truth behind events, when the national security chief turns up for work on Monday morning, will there be a brave soul daring enough to inform him "You've goat mail"?

Alleged miscreants lined up in a police station corridor (Credit: screengrab, public domain).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: The water and energy nexus in Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan moves to ban TikTok over child welfare concerns

Perspectives: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan building up for another potential round of fighting

News

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky charged with money laundering, fraud

Ukraine’s most notorious oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky has been officially charged with fraud and embezzling from oil companies he owned by Ukrainian authorities on September 2.

Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive

After three months of a stalemate, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) seem to be finally making progress against Russia in the south-eastern offensive.

Nagorno-Karabakh president quits as breakaway territory's crisis deepens

Parliamentary speaker to take over until Harutiunyan's successor is elected in 2025.

“‘I won’t abandon my state.” Zelenskiy to run for president if elections held

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he will stand for re-election if scheduled elections are held early next year, despite promising to only serve one term in office when he took over in 2019.

Bulgaria to probe secret deals with blacklisted Russians on TurkStream construction

Prosecutors are probing allegations that Bulgarians officials secretly met sanctioned Russians to speed up construction of the local stretch of the TurkStream pipeline.

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky charged with money laundering, fraud
23 hours ago
Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive
2 days ago
Nagorno-Karabakh president quits as breakaway territory's crisis deepens
2 days ago
“‘I won’t abandon my state.” Zelenskiy to run for president if elections held
2 days ago
Bulgaria to probe secret deals with blacklisted Russians on TurkStream construction
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    6 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    27 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. “All signs point to Ukraine,” German investigation into Nord Stream 1&2 pipelines bombing finds
    4 days ago
  5. Ukrainian forces finally making progress in south-eastern offensive
    2 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    27 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    13 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss