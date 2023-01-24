McOpen: Closed McDonald’s outlets in Kazakhstan relaunched with no name

McOpen: Closed McDonald’s outlets in Kazakhstan relaunched with no name
No. That ain't it. / Ilya Varlamov, cc-by-sa 4.0
By bne IntelIiNews January 24, 2023

Ask a local in Almaty, Kazakhstan whether there are McDonald’s fast food restaurants in the city and the reply might go something like: “Yes there are, but no there aren’t.”

Food Solutions KZ, the McDonald's franchisee in Kazakhstan, on January 23 said that it had resumed operations at five of its former McDonald’s-branded Almaty outlets, but with no name on the doors. It added that more of the 24-strong chain of former McDonald’s restaurants it has nationwide would reopen after it decides on a brand name.

It was supply-chain effects related to Ukraine war sanctions imposed on Moscow that last November forced Food Solutions KZ to suspend operations at its McDonald’s franchise outlets. Soon after, reports indicated that McDonald’s was leaving Kazakhstan after failing to secure a domestic supply of meat patties that match the McDonald’s quality. Previously, Food Solutions KZ relied on Russia for supplies, but these were disrupted as McDonald’s left Kazakhstan’s neighbour following Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. 

The statement on the reopening put out by Food Solutions KZ did not say where it was sourcing supplies for the restored outlets. Menu items at the restaurants that reopened without a name included hamburgers, chicken burgers and fish burgers as well as chicken nuggets, french fries and ice cream.

After the McDonald's exit, there was some speculation that the McDonald’s replacement in Russia, Russian brand Vkusno i Tochka (“Tasty, Fullstop”), might fill the McDonald’s void in Kazakhstan. But Food Solutions KZ moved quickly to say it would launch a local brand. Whether Vkusno i Tochka might still arrive is unknown.

Vkusno i Tochka, which early in its existence became known for running out of french fries, emerged after McDonald's signed a deal to sell its business in Russia to a local licensee, Aleksandr Govor. The deal gave him the global fast-food giant's entire restaurant portfolio in the country and permitted him to operate the restaurants under a new brand.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Anglo-Russian Polymetal looks at switching listing from London to Kazakhstan

Russia forges ahead with gas ambitions in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

Big freeze that was feared by gas hungry Europe hits Central Asia, Iran

News

Journalist with Kremlin media links funded Qur’an burning protest that threatens Nato expansion

Far-right stunt problematic for defence alliance as Turkey has doubled down on blocking Sweden and Finland’s bids to join bloc.

Gunman storms Azerbaijan’s Tehran embassy, kills head of security

Video shows attacker breaking into guard post armed with Kalashnikov assault rifle. Baku not happy with Tehran's explanation of events.

Leading Russian opposition publisher Meduza named “undesirable organisation” by General Prosecutor

The Russian government has stepped up its repressions against journalists by declaring Meduza, the country's largest independent media outlet, an "undesirable organisation" on January 26.

Polarising presidential campaign will leave a mark on Czech politics

Andrej Babis has tried to portray frontrunner Petr Pavel as a “warmonger” who will exercise presidential power in concert with the centre-right cabinet.

Moldovan ex-president Dodon accused of trying to flee the country

Prosecutors asked for house arrest for Dodon, who is under investigation over suspected illegal financing of his Socialist Party.

Journalist with Kremlin media links funded Qur’an burning protest that threatens Nato expansion
20 hours ago
Gunman storms Azerbaijan’s Tehran embassy, kills head of security
1 day ago
Leading Russian opposition publisher Meduza named “undesirable organisation” by General Prosecutor
1 day ago
Polarising presidential campaign will leave a mark on Czech politics
1 day ago
Moldovan ex-president Dodon accused of trying to flee the country
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    3 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    4 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    5 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    17 days ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    3 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    4 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    17 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss